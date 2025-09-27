Nationals vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 27

Odds updated as of 12:11 a.m.

The MLB's Saturday schedule includes the Washington Nationals facing the Chicago White Sox.

Nationals vs White Sox Game Info

Washington Nationals (65-95) vs. Chicago White Sox (59-101)

Date: Saturday, September 27, 2025

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MASN2 and CHSN

Nationals vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: WSH: (-120) | CHW: (+102)

WSH: (-120) | CHW: (+102) Spread: WSH: +1.5 (-205) | CHW: -1.5 (+168)

WSH: +1.5 (-205) | CHW: -1.5 (+168) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Nationals vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jake Irvin (Nationals) - 9-13, 5.69 ERA vs Sean Burke (White Sox) - 4-11, 4.29 ERA

The Nationals will give the ball to Jake Irvin (9-13, 5.69 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Sean Burke (4-11, 4.29 ERA). Irvin and his team have a record of 16-15-0 against the spread when he starts. Irvin's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The White Sox have a 13-9-0 record against the spread in Burke's starts. The White Sox are 9-13 in Burke's 22 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Nationals vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nationals win (51.8%)

Nationals vs White Sox Moneyline

Chicago is the underdog, +102 on the moneyline, while Washington is a -120 favorite at home.

Nationals vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Nationals. The White Sox are +168 to cover, while the Nationals are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Nationals-White Sox on Sept. 27, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Nationals vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Nationals have been favorites in 19 games this season and have come away with the win six times (31.6%) in those contests.

Washington has a record of 2-8 when favored by -120 or more this year.

The Nationals and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 82 of their 154 opportunities.

The Nationals are 76-78-0 against the spread in their 154 games that had a posted line this season.

The White Sox have gone 55-96 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 36.4% of those games).

Chicago has gone 53-92 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer (36.6%).

In the 155 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the White Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 71 times (71-76-8).

The White Sox have covered 56.8% of their games this season, going 88-67-0 ATS.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams is hitting .260 with 35 doubles, five triples, 19 home runs and 37 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .319 and a slugging percentage of .439.

Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 67th, his on-base percentage ranks 97th, and he is 66th in slugging.

Abrams has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .182 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

James Wood has 150 hits and an OBP of .349 to go with a slugging percentage of .471. All three of those stats are tops among Washington hitters this season. He's batting .254.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 85th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging percentage.

Luis Garcia has 123 hits this season and has a slash line of .255/.291/.417.

Josh Bell has been key for Washington with 110 hits, an OBP of .324 plus a slugging percentage of .417.

Bell enters this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .429 with a double, two home runs, a walk and two RBIs.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas is hitting .233 with 32 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 54 walks. He's slugging .396 with an on-base percentage of .314.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 128th, his on-base percentage is 106th, and he is 109th in slugging.

Vargas hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .257 with a double, a home run, four walks and five RBIs.

Lenyn Sosa's 134 hits and .433 slugging percentage both pace his team. He has a batting average of .263 with an on-base percentage of .292.

His batting average ranks 57th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 132nd, and he is 73rd in slugging.

Chase Meidroth a has .333 on-base percentage to lead the White Sox.

Colson Montgomery is hitting .231 with eight doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 24 walks.

Nationals vs White Sox Head to Head

9/26/2025: 10-9 CHW (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

10-9 CHW (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/15/2024: 2-0 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

2-0 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/14/2024: 4-0 CHW (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-0 CHW (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/14/2024: 6-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/20/2023: 13-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

13-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/19/2023: 4-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/18/2023: 6-1 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

