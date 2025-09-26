Phillies vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 26

Odds updated as of 1:13 a.m.

The Friday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Minnesota Twins.

Phillies vs Twins Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (94-65) vs. Minnesota Twins (69-90)

Date: Friday, September 26, 2025

Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and MNNT

Phillies vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-166) | MIN: (+140)

PHI: (-166) | MIN: (+140) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+128) | MIN: +1.5 (-154)

PHI: -1.5 (+128) | MIN: +1.5 (-154) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Phillies vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola (Phillies) - 4-10, 6.46 ERA vs Joe Ryan (Twins) - 13-9, 3.47 ERA

The Phillies will give the nod to Aaron Nola (4-10, 6.46 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Twins will turn to Joe Ryan (13-9, 3.47 ERA). Nola and his team have a record of 7-9-0 against the spread when he starts. Nola's team is 4-7 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Twins have a 12-16-0 record against the spread in Ryan's starts. The Twins have been the underdog on the moneyline in five of Ryan's starts this season, and they went 1-4 in those matchups.

Phillies vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (51%)

Phillies vs Twins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Phillies-Twins, Philadelphia is the favorite at -166, and Minnesota is +140 playing on the road.

Phillies vs Twins Spread

The Twins are +1.5 on the run line against the Phillies. The Twins are -154 to cover, and the Phillies are +128.

Phillies vs Twins Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Phillies-Twins contest on Sept. 26, with the over available at -120 and the under at -102.

Phillies vs Twins Betting Trends

The Phillies have been chosen as favorites in 119 games this year and have walked away with the win 77 times (64.7%) in those games.

This season Philadelphia has come away with a win 38 times in 52 chances when named as a favorite of at least -166 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have hit the over in 65 of their 152 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Phillies are 78-74-0 against the spread in their 152 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Twins have won 25 of the 64 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (39.1%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +140 or longer, Minnesota has a 6-11 record (winning just 35.3% of its games).

The Twins have had an over/under set by bookmakers 154 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 72 of those games (72-75-7).

The Twins have covered 48.1% of their games this season, going 74-80-0 against the spread.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has 145 hits and an OBP of .369, both of which rank first among Philadelphia hitters this season. He has a .245 batting average and a slugging percentage of .573.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 101st, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is fourth in slugging.

Bryce Harper is batting .263 with 32 doubles, 27 home runs and 68 walks, while slugging .493 with an on-base percentage of .357.

He ranks 60th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging in MLB.

Harper enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with three walks.

Bryson Stott has 126 hits this season and has a slash line of .257/.330/.394.

Stott brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Nick Castellanos has 17 home runs, 71 RBI and a batting average of .253 this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has totaled 127 hits with a .328 on-base percentage and a .551 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Twins. He's batting .265.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 54th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 78th and he is fifth in slugging.

Trevor Larnach is batting .251 with 23 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 53 walks. He's slugging .404 with an on-base percentage of .324.

He is 89th in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage and 98th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Brooks Lee has 15 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 30 walks while batting .237.

Ryan Jeffers is batting .259 with 24 doubles, nine home runs and 49 walks.

