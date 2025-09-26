Nationals vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 26

Odds updated as of 1:13 a.m.

The Washington Nationals will face the Chicago White Sox in MLB action on Friday.

Nationals vs White Sox Game Info

Washington Nationals (65-94) vs. Chicago White Sox (58-101)

Date: Friday, September 26, 2025

Friday, September 26, 2025 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MASN2 and CHSN

Nationals vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: WSH: (-134) | CHW: (+114)

WSH: (-134) | CHW: (+114) Spread: WSH: -1.5 (+150) | CHW: +1.5 (-182)

WSH: -1.5 (+150) | CHW: +1.5 (-182) Total: 9 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Nationals vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cade Cavalli (Nationals) - 3-1, 4.23 ERA vs Yoendrys Gomez (White Sox) - 3-3, 4.92 ERA

The probable pitchers are Cade Cavalli (3-1) for the Nationals and Yoendrys Gomez (3-3) for the White Sox. When Cavalli starts, his team is 7-2-0 against the spread this season. Cavalli's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The White Sox have a 6-2-0 ATS record in Gomez's eight starts with a set spread. The White Sox have been the moneyline underdog in eight of Gomez's starts this season, and they went 4-4 in those games.

Nationals vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nationals win (55.8%)

Nationals vs White Sox Moneyline

Chicago is the underdog, +114 on the moneyline, while Washington is a -134 favorite at home.

Nationals vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are +1.5 on the spread (-182 to cover), and Washington is +150 to cover the runline.

Nationals versus White Sox on Sept. 26 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -100 and the under set at -122.

Nationals vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Nationals have come away with six wins in the 18 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Washington has been victorious two times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Nationals and their opponents have hit the over in 81 of their 153 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Nationals have posted a record of 76-77-0 against the spread this season.

The White Sox have won 36% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (54-96).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer, Chicago has a 45-80 record (winning only 36% of its games).

The White Sox have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 154 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 70 of those games (70-76-8).

The White Sox have put together an 87-67-0 record ATS this season (covering 56.5% of the time).

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has 150 hits and an OBP of .352 to go with a slugging percentage of .475. All three of those stats rank first among Washington hitters this season. He has a .256 batting average, as well.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 82nd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 36th in slugging.

Wood has recorded at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with a double, three home runs, three walks and three RBIs.

C.J. Abrams is batting .259 with 35 doubles, five triples, 18 home runs and 36 walks, while slugging .433 with an on-base percentage of .317.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 71st, his on-base percentage 98th, and his slugging percentage 73rd.

Abrams heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .182 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs.

Luis Garcia has 120 hits this season and has a slash line of .251/.287/.395.

Josh Bell is batting .235 with a .323 OBP and 62 RBI for Washington this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas a has .314 on-base percentage to lead the White Sox. He's batting .232 while slugging .396.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 129th, his on-base percentage is 105th, and he is 106th in slugging.

Vargas takes a six-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .265 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBIs.

Lenyn Sosa has racked up 131 hits while slugging .423. Both lead his team. He has a batting average of .259 with an on-base percentage of .288.

He is 71st in batting average, 135th in on-base percentage and 77th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Chase Meidroth has 15 doubles, five home runs and 45 walks while batting .257.

Colson Montgomery has eight doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 24 walks while batting .231.

