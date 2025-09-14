Phillies vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 14

Odds updated as of 8:14 p.m.

On Sunday in MLB, the Philadelphia Phillies are up against the Kansas City Royals.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Phillies vs Royals Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (88-60) vs. Kansas City Royals (74-74)

Date: Sunday, September 14, 2025

Sunday, September 14, 2025 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and FDSKC

Phillies vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-162) | KC: (+136)

PHI: (-162) | KC: (+136) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+138) | KC: +1.5 (-166)

PHI: -1.5 (+138) | KC: +1.5 (-166) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Phillies vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola (Phillies) - 4-8, 6.24 ERA vs Noah Cameron (Royals) - 7-7, 3.00 ERA

The Phillies will give the nod to Aaron Nola (4-8, 6.24 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Noah Cameron (7-7, 3.00 ERA). Nola and his team have a record of 7-7-0 against the spread when he starts. Nola's team has a record of 4-6 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Royals have an 11-9-0 ATS record in Cameron's 20 starts with a set spread. The Royals are 3-8 in Cameron's 11 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Phillies vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (63.2%)

Phillies vs Royals Moneyline

Philadelphia is the favorite, -162 on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a +136 underdog on the road.

Phillies vs Royals Spread

The Royals are +1.5 on the run line against the Phillies. The Royals are -166 to cover, and the Phillies are +138.

Phillies vs Royals Over/Under

Phillies versus Royals on Sept. 14 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Royals Betting Trends

The Phillies have come away with 74 wins in the 113 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Philadelphia has a record of 42-15 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -162 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Phillies have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 57 of 141 chances this season.

The Phillies have an against the spread record of 74-67-0 in 141 games with a line this season.

The Royals have gone 38-46 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 45.2% of those games).

Kansas City is 6-10 (winning just 37.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +136 or longer.

The Royals have played in 146 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 61 times (61-83-2).

The Royals have covered 48.6% of their games this season, going 71-75-0 ATS.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in OBP (.369) and total hits (133) this season. He's batting .242 batting average while slugging .560.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 105th, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is fifth in slugging.

Schwarber will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .235 with a double, a home run, six walks and four RBIs.

Bryce Harper is hitting .267 with 31 doubles, 26 home runs and 59 walks. He's slugging .504 with an on-base percentage of .356.

He is 44th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Harper has picked up a hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with a double, two home runs, a walk and five RBIs.

Bryson Stott has collected 116 base hits, an OBP of .328 and a slugging percentage of .387 this season.

Stott takes a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .389 with a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Nick Castellanos has 16 home runs, 65 RBI and a batting average of .255 this season.

Castellanos has hit safely in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with two doubles, a triple, a walk and four RBIs.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has accumulated a slugging percentage of .496 and has 164 hits, both team-high marks for the Royals. He's batting .293 and with an on-base percentage of .351.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 10th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.

Maikel Garcia has a .355 on-base percentage to lead his team. He has a batting average of .292 while slugging .465.

Including all qualifying players, he is 11th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging percentage.

Vinnie Pasquantino has 24 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 45 walks while batting .262.

Salvador Perez is hitting .233 with 34 doubles, 25 home runs and 23 walks.

Phillies vs Royals Head to Head

9/12/2025: 8-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/25/2024: 11-3 PHI (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

11-3 PHI (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/24/2024: 11-2 PHI (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

11-2 PHI (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/23/2024: 7-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/6/2023: 8-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

8-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 8/5/2023: 9-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

9-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 8/4/2023: 7-5 KC (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!