Phillies vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 12

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

On Friday in MLB, the Philadelphia Phillies are playing the Kansas City Royals.

Phillies vs Royals Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (87-60) vs. Kansas City Royals (74-73)

Date: Friday, September 12, 2025

Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and FDSKC

Phillies vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-132) | KC: (+112)

PHI: (-132) | KC: (+112) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+164) | KC: +1.5 (-200)

PHI: -1.5 (+164) | KC: +1.5 (-200) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Phillies vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Walker Buehler (Phillies) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Michael Lorenzen (Royals) - 5-10, 4.63 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Walker Buehler to the mound, while Michael Lorenzen (5-10) will take the ball for the Royals. Buehler did not pitch as the moneyline favorite last season. The Royals are 14-9-0 against the spread when Lorenzen starts. The Royals have been the underdog on the moneyline in 13 of Lorenzen's starts this season, and they went 7-6 in those games.

Phillies vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (56%)

Phillies vs Royals Moneyline

Kansas City is the underdog, +112 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -132 favorite at home.

Phillies vs Royals Spread

The Royals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Phillies. The Royals are -200 to cover the spread, and the Phillies are +164.

Phillies vs Royals Over/Under

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Phillies-Royals on Sept. 12, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Phillies vs Royals Betting Trends

The Phillies have been favorites in 112 games this season and have come away with the win 73 times (65.2%) in those contests.

Philadelphia has a record of 60-28 when favored by -132 or more this year.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 56 of their 140 opportunities.

The Phillies have an against the spread record of 73-67-0 in 140 games with a line this season.

The Royals are 38-45 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 45.8% of those games).

Kansas City has a 20-25 record (winning 44.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +112 or longer.

In the 145 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Royals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 60 times (60-83-2).

The Royals are 71-74-0 ATS this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has 132 hits and an OBP of .368, both of which are tops among Philadelphia hitters this season. He has a .242 batting average and a slugging percentage of .560.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 107th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is fifth in slugging.

Schwarber hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .235 with a home run, six walks and four RBIs.

Bryce Harper is hitting .265 with 31 doubles, 25 home runs and 58 walks. He's slugging .498 with an on-base percentage of .354.

He is 53rd in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging in the majors.

Harper has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs.

Bryson Stott has 114 hits this season and has a slash line of .254/.327/.379.

Stott takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .353 with a double, two walks and two RBIs.

Nick Castellanos is batting .255 with a .299 OBP and 65 RBI for Philadelphia this season.

Castellanos enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .389 with two doubles, a triple, a walk and four RBIs.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has accumulated 163 hits with a .497 slugging percentage, both team-best statistics for the Royals. He's batting .293 and with an on-base percentage of .350.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 10th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.

Maikel Garcia has a .355 on-base percentage to lead his team. He has a batting average of .290 while slugging .465.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 13th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage.

Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .262 with 24 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 45 walks.

Salvador Perez is hitting .235 with 34 doubles, 25 home runs and 23 walks.

