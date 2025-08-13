Phillies vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 13

Odds updated as of 12:12 a.m.

The Wednesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Cincinnati Reds.

Phillies vs Reds Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (69-50) vs. Cincinnati Reds (63-58)

Date: Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Wednesday, August 13, 2025 Time: 5:10 p.m. ET

5:10 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: FDSOH and NBCS-PH

Phillies vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-142) | CIN: (+120)

PHI: (-142) | CIN: (+120) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+114) | CIN: +1.5 (-137)

PHI: -1.5 (+114) | CIN: +1.5 (-137) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Phillies vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies) - 11-3, 2.30 ERA vs Hunter Greene (Reds) - 4-3, 2.72 ERA

The Phillies will look to Cristopher Sanchez (11-3) against the Reds and Hunter Greene (4-3). Sanchez and his team have a record of 14-9-0 against the spread when he starts. Sanchez's team has been victorious in 80% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 16-4. The Reds have a 4-6-0 ATS record in Greene's 10 starts that had a set spread. The Reds have a 2-3 record in Greene's five starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Phillies vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (51.5%)

Phillies vs Reds Moneyline

Cincinnati is a +120 underdog on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -142 favorite on the road.

Phillies vs Reds Spread

The Reds are +1.5 on the run line against the Phillies. The Reds are -137 to cover, and the Phillies are +114.

Phillies vs Reds Over/Under

The Phillies-Reds contest on Aug. 13 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -106 and the under at -114.

Phillies vs Reds Betting Trends

The Phillies have been victorious in 58, or 64.4%, of the 90 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Philadelphia has won 42 of 62 games when listed as at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over in 44 of their 112 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Phillies are 58-54-0 against the spread in their 112 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Reds have put together a 33-30 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 52.4% of those games).

Cincinnati is 14-16 (winning 46.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

The Reds have played in 114 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 44 times (44-65-5).

The Reds have collected a 60-54-0 record ATS this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in OBP (.373) and total hits (110) this season. He's batting .249 batting average while slugging .578.

He is 101st in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Trea Turner has an OPS of .766, fueled by an OBP of .339 and a team-best slugging percentage of .427 this season. He's batting .282.

Among all qualifying players, he is 27th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and 78th in slugging percentage.

Turner takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and six RBIs.

Bryce Harper has 89 hits this season and has a slash line of .259/.360/.496.

Harper brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .150 with two doubles, a home run and two RBIs.

Nick Castellanos is batting .258 with a .297 OBP and 60 RBI for Philadelphia this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has accumulated a team-best slugging percentage (.461) and leads the Reds in hits (128). He's batting .275 and with an on-base percentage of .349.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 40th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging percentage.

TJ Friedl has a .375 on-base percentage to pace his team. He has a batting average of .274 while slugging .396.

He is 44th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and 115th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Spencer Steer is hitting .240 with 17 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 33 walks.

Matt McLain has 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 42 walks while batting .224.

Phillies vs Reds Head to Head

8/12/2025: 6-1 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-1 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/11/2025: 4-1 PHI (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-1 PHI (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/6/2025: 3-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

3-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 7/5/2025: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 7/4/2025: 9-6 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

9-6 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/25/2024: 5-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

5-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 4/24/2024: 7-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/23/2024: 8-1 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-1 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/22/2024: 7-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/2/2024: 9-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

