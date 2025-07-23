Phillies vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 23

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Wednesday includes the Philadelphia Phillies taking on the Boston Red Sox.

Phillies vs Red Sox Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (58-43) vs. Boston Red Sox (54-49)

Date: Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Wednesday, July 23, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Phillies vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-154) | BOS: (+130)

PHI: (-154) | BOS: (+130) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+134) | BOS: +1.5 (-162)

PHI: -1.5 (+134) | BOS: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Phillies vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo (Phillies) - 8-5, 4.29 ERA vs Lucas Giolito (Red Sox) - 6-2, 3.59 ERA

The probable pitchers are Jesus Luzardo (8-5) for the Phillies and Lucas Giolito (6-2) for the Red Sox. Luzardo's team is 8-11-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Luzardo's team has a record of 10-6 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Red Sox have gone 9-5-0 against the spread when Giolito starts. The Red Sox have a 4-3 record in Giolito's seven starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Phillies vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (60.7%)

Phillies vs Red Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Phillies-Red Sox, Philadelphia is the favorite at -154, and Boston is +130 playing on the road.

Phillies vs Red Sox Spread

The Phillies are hosting the Red Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Phillies are +134 to cover the runline, with the Red Sox being -162.

The over/under for Phillies-Red Sox on July 23 is 8.5. The over is -122, and the under is -100.

Phillies vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Phillies have been victorious in 50, or 65.8%, of the 76 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Philadelphia has won 34 of 46 games when listed as at least -154 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over in 37 of their 95 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Phillies are 48-47-0 against the spread in their 95 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Red Sox have been the moneyline underdog 34 total times this season. They've finished 14-20 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer, Boston has a record of 5-8 (38.5%).

The Red Sox have played in 102 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 47 times (47-51-4).

The Red Sox have a 55-47-0 record ATS this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 92 hits, batting .248 this season with 48 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .376 and a slugging percentage of .558.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 106th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is seventh in slugging.

Trea Turner has an OPS of .771, fueled by an OBP of .345 and a team-best slugging percentage of .426 this season. He's batting .288.

He is 19th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 81st in slugging in the majors.

Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia with an OBP of .381 this season while batting .272 with 45 walks and 44 runs scored.

Harper has logged a hit or more in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .421 with four doubles, three home runs, two walks and six RBIs.

Nick Castellanos has 12 home runs, 54 RBI and a batting average of .270 this season.

Castellanos brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with two walks and three RBIs.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Ceddanne Rafaela paces the Red Sox with 91 hits. He's batting .271 and slugging .470 with an on-base percentage of .311.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 57th in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage.

Jarren Duran's .323 on-base percentage and .433 slugging percentage both pace his team. He has a batting average of .257.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 85th, his on-base percentage is 88th, and he is 72nd in slugging.

Wilyer Abreu is batting .253 with 11 doubles, 20 home runs and 31 walks.

Trevor Story is hitting .253 with 13 doubles, 15 home runs and 19 walks.

Phillies vs Red Sox Head to Head

7/22/2025: 4-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

4-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 7/21/2025: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 6/13/2024: 9-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

9-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/12/2024: 8-6 BOS (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

8-6 BOS (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/11/2024: 4-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

4-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/7/2023: 6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/6/2023: 7-4 BOS (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-4 BOS (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/5/2023: 5-3 BOS (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

