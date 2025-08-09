Phillies vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 9

Odds updated as of 2:14 a.m.

The Philadelphia Phillies versus the Texas Rangers is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

Phillies vs Rangers Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (66-49) vs. Texas Rangers (60-57)

Date: Saturday, August 9, 2025

Saturday, August 9, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: FOX

Phillies vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-132) | TEX: (+112)

PHI: (-132) | TEX: (+112) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+132) | TEX: +1.5 (-160)

PHI: -1.5 (+132) | TEX: +1.5 (-160) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Phillies vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo (Phillies) - 10-5, 4.32 ERA vs Jacob deGrom (Rangers) - 10-4, 2.80 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Jesus Luzardo (10-5) to the mound, while Jacob deGrom (10-4) will answer the bell for the Rangers. When Luzardo starts, his team is 10-12-0 against the spread this season. Luzardo's team has been victorious in 63.2% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 12-7. When deGrom starts, the Rangers have gone 10-12-0 against the spread. The Rangers were named the moneyline underdog for three deGrom starts this season -- they lost each time.

Phillies vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (51.8%)

Phillies vs Rangers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Phillies vs. Rangers reveal Philadelphia as the favorite (-132) and Texas as the underdog (+112) despite being the home team.

Phillies vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are +1.5 on the run line against the Phillies. The Rangers are -160 to cover, and the Phillies are +132.

Phillies vs Rangers Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Phillies-Rangers on Aug. 9, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Phillies vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Phillies have been chosen as favorites in 88 games this year and have walked away with the win 57 times (64.8%) in those games.

This year Philadelphia has won 46 of 67 games when listed as at least -132 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over in 44 of their 108 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Phillies are 55-53-0 against the spread in their 108 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rangers have won 21 of the 59 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (35.6%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer, Texas has gone 6-22 (21.4%).

The Rangers have played in 116 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 49 times (49-65-2).

The Rangers have put together a 64-52-0 record against the spread this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 109 hits and an OBP of .379 this season. He has a .255 batting average and a slugging percentage of .588.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 85th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is third in slugging.

Trea Turner has an OPS of .776, fueled by an OBP of .342 and a team-best slugging percentage of .434 this season. He's batting .286.

Among all qualified, he ranks 20th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and 75th in slugging percentage.

Turner takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, four walks and six RBIs.

Bryce Harper has 86 hits this season and has a slash line of .263/.367/.495.

Nick Castellanos is batting .263 with a .302 OBP and 60 RBI for Philadelphia this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien has 15 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 47 walks while batting .228. He's slugging .358 with an on-base percentage of .305.

Including all qualified players, he is 145th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 124th and he is 147th in slugging.

Semien brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .158 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Josh Smith is slugging .405 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .269 with an on-base percentage of .346.

He ranks 56th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 99th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Corey Seager has put up a team-best OBP (.368), while leading the Rangers in hits (83).

Adolis Garcia is hitting .225 with 22 doubles, 16 home runs and 24 walks.

Phillies vs Rangers Head to Head

8/8/2025: 9-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/22/2024: 11-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

11-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/21/2024: 5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/2/2023: 2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/1/2023: 16-3 TEX (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

16-3 TEX (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 3/30/2023: 11-7 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

11-7 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/22/2022: 4-2 TEX (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-2 TEX (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/21/2022: 7-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/4/2022: 2-1 TEX (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

2-1 TEX (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 5/3/2022: 6-4 TEX (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

