Phillies vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 24

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

The MLB's Sunday slate includes the Philadelphia Phillies taking on the Washington Nationals.

Phillies vs Nationals Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (74-54) vs. Washington Nationals (53-75)

Date: Sunday, August 24, 2025

Sunday, August 24, 2025 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and MASN2

Phillies vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-295) | WSH: (+240)

PHI: (-295) | WSH: (+240) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (-142) | WSH: +1.5 (+118)

PHI: -1.5 (-142) | WSH: +1.5 (+118) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Phillies vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez (Phillies) - 9-6, 3.25 ERA vs Jake Irvin (Nationals) - 8-8, 5.30 ERA

The probable starters are Ranger Suarez (9-6) for the Phillies and Jake Irvin (8-8) for the Nationals. Suarez's team is 10-7-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Suarez's team has a record of 9-6 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Irvin starts, the Nationals have gone 14-11-0 against the spread. The Nationals have been the underdog on the moneyline in 24 of Irvin's starts this season, and they went 13-11 in those games.

Phillies vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (75.6%)

Phillies vs Nationals Moneyline

Washington is a +240 underdog on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -295 favorite at home.

Phillies vs Nationals Spread

The Phillies are hosting the Nationals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Phillies are -142 to cover the runline, with the Nationals being +118.

Phillies vs Nationals Over/Under

A total of 9.5 runs has been set for the Phillies-Nationals game on Aug. 24, with the over available at -100 and the under at -122.

Phillies vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Phillies have been favorites in 99 games this season and have come away with the win 63 times (63.6%) in those contests.

Philadelphia has a record of 3-1 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -295 or more on the moneyline.

The Phillies' games have gone over the total in 48 of their 121 opportunities.

The Phillies are 63-58-0 against the spread in their 121 games that had a posted line this season.

The Nationals are 47-56 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 45.6% of those games).

Washington has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +240 or longer.

In the 122 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Nationals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 66 times (66-49-7).

The Nationals have put together a 62-60-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50.8% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has 120 hits and an OBP of .373, both of which rank first among Philadelphia hitters this season. He has a .252 batting average and a slugging percentage of .581.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he is 93rd in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

Trea Turner has hit 13 homers this season while driving in 60 runs. He's batting .300 this season and slugging .447 with an on-base percentage of .354.

Among all qualifying players, he is sixth in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 68th in slugging percentage.

Bryce Harper has 100 hits this season and has a slash line of .263/.360/.503.

Harper has recorded at least one base hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with two home runs, four walks and seven RBIs.

Bryson Stott is batting .250 with a .323 OBP and 53 RBI for Philadelphia this season.

Stott has hit safely in five straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .450 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and six RBIs.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams is hitting .265 with 27 doubles, five triples, 16 home runs and 31 walks. He's slugging .452 with an on-base percentage of .329.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 55th in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging percentage.

James Wood leads his team with 123 hits and a .355 OBP, with a team-leading .481 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .258.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 80th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage.

Luis Garcia is batting .258 with 24 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 23 walks.

Josh Bell is batting .229 with 12 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 50 walks.

Phillies vs Nationals Head to Head

8/22/2025: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-4 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/17/2025: 11-9 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

11-9 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 8/16/2025: 2-0 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-0 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/15/2025: 6-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

6-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/14/2025: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

3-2 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 5/1/2025: 4-2 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

4-2 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 4/30/2025: 7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 4/29/2025: 7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 3/30/2025: 5-1 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-1 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 3/29/2025: 11-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

