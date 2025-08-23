Phillies vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 23

Odds updated as of 12:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies take on the Washington Nationals.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Phillies vs Nationals Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (74-54) vs. Washington Nationals (53-75)

Date: Saturday, August 23, 2025

Saturday, August 23, 2025 Time: 6:05 p.m. ET

6:05 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and MASN2

Phillies vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-230) | WSH: (+190)

PHI: (-230) | WSH: (+190) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (-115) | WSH: +1.5 (-104)

PHI: -1.5 (-115) | WSH: +1.5 (-104) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Phillies vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola (Phillies) - 1-7, 6.92 ERA vs Mitchell Parker (Nationals) - 7-13, 5.90 ERA

The Phillies will give the nod to Aaron Nola (1-7) versus the Nationals and Mitchell Parker (7-13). Nola's team is 4-6-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Nola's team has a record of 2-6 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Nationals have gone 10-12-0 ATS in Parker's 22 starts that had a set spread. The Nationals have been the moneyline underdog in 19 of Parker's starts this season, and they went 9-10 in those games.

Phillies vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (71.9%)

Phillies vs Nationals Moneyline

Philadelphia is a -230 favorite on the moneyline, while Washington is a +190 underdog on the road.

Phillies vs Nationals Spread

The Phillies are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Nationals. The Phillies are -115 to cover the spread, while the Nationals are -104.

Phillies vs Nationals Over/Under

A combined run total of 9.5 has been set for Phillies-Nationals on Aug. 23, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Phillies have been favorites in 99 games this season and have come away with the win 63 times (63.6%) in those contests.

This year Philadelphia has won eight of 10 games when listed as at least -230 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Phillies have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 48 of 121 chances this season.

The Phillies have posted a record of 63-58-0 against the spread this season.

The Nationals have won 45.6% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (47-56).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +190 or longer, Washington has a record of 3-6 (33.3%).

The Nationals have had an over/under set by bookmakers 122 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 66 of those games (66-49-7).

The Nationals have covered 50.8% of their games this season, going 62-60-0 against the spread.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 120 hits and an OBP of .373 this season. He has a .252 batting average and a slugging percentage of .581.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he is 96th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

Trea Turner has hit 13 homers this season while driving in 60 runs. He's batting .300 this season and slugging .447 with an on-base percentage of .354.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him seventh, his on-base percentage 36th, and his slugging percentage 67th.

Bryce Harper has collected 100 base hits, an OBP of .360 and a slugging percentage of .503 this season.

Harper heads into this game with five games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .400 with two home runs, four walks and seven RBIs.

Bryson Stott is batting .250 with a .323 OBP and 53 RBI for Philadelphia this season.

Stott enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .450 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and six RBIs.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams has 27 doubles, five triples, 16 home runs and 31 walks while batting .265. He's slugging .452 with an on-base percentage of .329.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 56th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 81st and he is 62nd in slugging.

James Wood's 123 hits, .355 OBP and .481 slugging percentage all lead his team. He has a batting average of .258.

He is 79th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Luis Garcia is batting .258 with 24 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 23 walks.

Josh Bell has 12 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 50 walks while batting .229.

Phillies vs Nationals Head to Head

8/22/2025: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-4 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/17/2025: 11-9 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

11-9 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 8/16/2025: 2-0 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-0 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/15/2025: 6-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

6-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/14/2025: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

3-2 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 5/1/2025: 4-2 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

4-2 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 4/30/2025: 7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 4/29/2025: 7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 3/30/2025: 5-1 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-1 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 3/29/2025: 11-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!