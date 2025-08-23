Phillies vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 23
Odds updated as of 12:12 a.m.
In MLB action on Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies take on the Washington Nationals.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads.
Phillies vs Nationals Game Info
- Philadelphia Phillies (74-54) vs. Washington Nationals (53-75)
- Date: Saturday, August 23, 2025
- Time: 6:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: NBCS-PH and MASN2
Phillies vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline
All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available.
- Moneyline: PHI: (-230) | WSH: (+190)
- Spread: PHI: -1.5 (-115) | WSH: +1.5 (-104)
- Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Phillies vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola (Phillies) - 1-7, 6.92 ERA vs Mitchell Parker (Nationals) - 7-13, 5.90 ERA
The Phillies will give the nod to Aaron Nola (1-7) versus the Nationals and Mitchell Parker (7-13). Nola's team is 4-6-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Nola's team has a record of 2-6 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Nationals have gone 10-12-0 ATS in Parker's 22 starts that had a set spread. The Nationals have been the moneyline underdog in 19 of Parker's starts this season, and they went 9-10 in those games.
Phillies vs Nationals Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Phillies win (71.9%)
Phillies vs Nationals Moneyline
- Philadelphia is a -230 favorite on the moneyline, while Washington is a +190 underdog on the road.
Phillies vs Nationals Spread
- The Phillies are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Nationals. The Phillies are -115 to cover the spread, while the Nationals are -104.
Phillies vs Nationals Over/Under
- A combined run total of 9.5 has been set for Phillies-Nationals on Aug. 23, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.
Phillies vs Nationals Betting Trends
- The Phillies have been favorites in 99 games this season and have come away with the win 63 times (63.6%) in those contests.
- This year Philadelphia has won eight of 10 games when listed as at least -230 on the moneyline.
- Contests with the Phillies have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 48 of 121 chances this season.
- The Phillies have posted a record of 63-58-0 against the spread this season.
- The Nationals have won 45.6% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (47-56).
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +190 or longer, Washington has a record of 3-6 (33.3%).
- The Nationals have had an over/under set by bookmakers 122 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 66 of those games (66-49-7).
- The Nationals have covered 50.8% of their games this season, going 62-60-0 against the spread.
Phillies Player Leaders
- Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 120 hits and an OBP of .373 this season. He has a .252 batting average and a slugging percentage of .581.
- Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he is 96th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.
- Trea Turner has hit 13 homers this season while driving in 60 runs. He's batting .300 this season and slugging .447 with an on-base percentage of .354.
- Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him seventh, his on-base percentage 36th, and his slugging percentage 67th.
- Bryce Harper has collected 100 base hits, an OBP of .360 and a slugging percentage of .503 this season.
- Harper heads into this game with five games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .400 with two home runs, four walks and seven RBIs.
- Bryson Stott is batting .250 with a .323 OBP and 53 RBI for Philadelphia this season.
- Stott enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .450 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and six RBIs.
Nationals Player Leaders
- C.J. Abrams has 27 doubles, five triples, 16 home runs and 31 walks while batting .265. He's slugging .452 with an on-base percentage of .329.
- Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 56th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 81st and he is 62nd in slugging.
- James Wood's 123 hits, .355 OBP and .481 slugging percentage all lead his team. He has a batting average of .258.
- He is 79th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.
- Luis Garcia is batting .258 with 24 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 23 walks.
- Josh Bell has 12 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 50 walks while batting .229.
Phillies vs Nationals Head to Head
- 8/22/2025: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)
- 8/17/2025: 11-9 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)
- 8/16/2025: 2-0 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 8/15/2025: 6-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)
- 8/14/2025: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)
- 5/1/2025: 4-2 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)
- 4/30/2025: 7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)
- 4/29/2025: 7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)
- 3/30/2025: 5-1 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 3/29/2025: 11-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
