Phillies vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 24

The Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Miami Marlins in MLB action on Wednesday.

Phillies vs Marlins Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (92-65) vs. Miami Marlins (77-80)

Date: Wednesday, September 24, 2025

Wednesday, September 24, 2025 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and FDSFL

Phillies vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-198) | MIA: (+166)

PHI: (-198) | MIA: (+166) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+106) | MIA: +1.5 (-128)

PHI: -1.5 (+106) | MIA: +1.5 (-128) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Phillies vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo (Phillies) - 14-7, 4.08 ERA vs Ryan Weathers (Marlins) - 2-1, 3.21 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Jesus Luzardo (14-7) to the mound, while Ryan Weathers (2-1) will answer the bell for the Marlins. Luzardo and his team are 14-16-0 ATS this season when he starts. Luzardo's team has been victorious in 62.5% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 15-9. The Marlins are 4-2-0 against the spread when Weathers starts. The Marlins are 2-3 in Weathers' five starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Phillies vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (67.9%)

Phillies vs Marlins Moneyline

The Phillies vs Marlins moneyline has Philadelphia as a -198 favorite, while Miami is a +166 underdog on the road.

Phillies vs Marlins Spread

The Phillies are hosting the Marlins and are favored by 1.5 runs (+106 to cover) on the runline. Miami is -128 to cover.

Phillies vs Marlins Over/Under

Phillies versus Marlins, on Sept. 24, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Phillies vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Phillies have been chosen as favorites in 117 games this year and have walked away with the win 75 times (64.1%) in those games.

Philadelphia has a record of 22-4 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -198 or more on the moneyline.

The Phillies' games have gone over the total in 64 of their 150 opportunities.

The Phillies have posted a record of 77-73-0 against the spread this season.

The Marlins have been the underdog on the moneyline 123 total times this season. They've finished 60-63 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +166 or longer, Miami has a record of 11-16 (40.7%).

The Marlins have had an over/under set by bookmakers 152 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 76 of those games (76-75-1).

The Marlins have an 88-64-0 record against the spread this season (covering 57.9% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in OBP (.367) and total hits (141) this season. He's batting .241 batting average while slugging .562.

He is 107th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Bryce Harper is hitting .263 with 32 doubles, 27 home runs and 68 walks. He's slugging .495 with an on-base percentage of .358.

He is 55th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging in the major leagues.

Bryson Stott has 123 hits this season and has a slash line of .255/.328/.387.

Nick Castellanos has 17 home runs, 71 RBI and a batting average of .256 this season.

Castellanos brings a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .357 with a home run, a walk and five RBIs.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez is batting .250 with 20 doubles, 15 home runs and 44 walks. He's slugging .373 with an on-base percentage of .310.

He is 91st in batting average, 107th in on-base percentage and 130th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Lopez hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs.

Agustin Ramirez's 121 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .233 while slugging .422 with an on-base percentage of .291.

His batting average is 127th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 131st, and he is 77th in slugging.

Xavier Edwards has racked up an on-base percentage of .337 and a slugging percentage of .352. Both lead the Marlins.

Eric Wagaman has 27 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 32 walks while hitting .248.

Phillies vs Marlins Head to Head

9/23/2025: 6-5 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

6-5 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 9/7/2025: 5-4 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-4 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/6/2025: 4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/5/2025: 9-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

9-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 6/19/2025: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/18/2025: 4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 6/16/2025: 5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/20/2025: 7-5 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

7-5 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 4/19/2025: 11-10 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

11-10 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 4/18/2025: 7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

