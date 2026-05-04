Phillies vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 4

Odds updated as of 8:11 a.m.

The Philadelphia Phillies versus the Miami Marlins is on the MLB schedule for Monday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Phillies vs Marlins Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (14-20) vs. Miami Marlins (16-18)

Date: Monday, May 4, 2026

Monday, May 4, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: Marlins.TV and NBCS-PH

Phillies vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-116) | MIA: (-102)

PHI: (-116) | MIA: (-102) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+138) | MIA: +1.5 (-166)

PHI: -1.5 (+138) | MIA: +1.5 (-166) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Phillies vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola (Phillies) - 1-3, 6.03 ERA vs Janson Junk (Marlins) - 2-2, 3.00 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Aaron Nola (1-3) to the mound, while Janson Junk (2-2) will take the ball for the Marlins. Nola and his team are 1-5-0 ATS this season when he starts. Nola's team has a record of 1-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Marlins have gone 3-3-0 against the spread when Junk starts. The Marlins were the moneyline underdog for two Junk starts this season -- they split the games.

Phillies vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (56%)

Phillies vs Marlins Moneyline

Miami is a -102 underdog on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -116 favorite on the road.

Phillies vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are +1.5 on the run line against the Phillies. The Marlins are -166 to cover, and the Phillies are +138.

Phillies vs Marlins Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Phillies-Marlins on May 4, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Phillies have been favorites in 25 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (52%) in those contests.

Philadelphia has a record of 13-12 when favored by -116 or more this year.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over in 17 of their 34 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Phillies are 7-27-0 against the spread in their 34 games that had a posted line this season.

The Marlins are 3-12 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 20% of those games).

Miami is 3-10 (winning just 23.1% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Marlins have had an over/under set by bookmakers 33 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 19 of those games (19-13-1).

The Marlins are 15-18-0 against the spread this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper is batting .256 with eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 19 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .352 and a slugging percentage of .480.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 76th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging.

Kyle Schwarber has 27 hits and an OBP of .368, both of which lead the Phillies this season. He's batting .220 and slugging .553.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 133rd in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage.

Brandon Marsh has hit four homers with a team-high .491 SLG this season.

Marsh enters this game with five games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .400 with three doubles, a walk and two RBIs.

Trea Turner has an OPS of .679, fueled by an OBP of .304 and a team-best slugging percentage of .375 this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Liam Hicks leads the Marlins with 30 hits. He's batting .309 and slugging .557 with an on-base percentage of .366.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 20th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 44th and he is 10th in slugging.

Xavier Edwards' .424 OBP leads his team. He has a batting average of .336 while slugging .472.

He ranks fourth in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Otto Lopez has a .500 slugging percentage, which leads the Marlins.

Agustin Ramirez has five doubles, a triple, two home runs and 13 walks while hitting .230.

Phillies vs Marlins Head to Head

5/3/2026: 7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/2/2026: 4-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/1/2026: 6-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/25/2025: 1-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

1-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/24/2025: 11-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

11-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/23/2025: 6-5 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

6-5 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 9/7/2025: 5-4 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-4 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/6/2025: 4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/5/2025: 9-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

9-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 6/19/2025: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

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