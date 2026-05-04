Phillies vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 4
Odds updated as of 8:11 a.m.
The Philadelphia Phillies versus the Miami Marlins is on the MLB schedule for Monday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Phillies vs Marlins Game Info
- Philadelphia Phillies (14-20) vs. Miami Marlins (16-18)
- Date: Monday, May 4, 2026
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida
- Coverage: Marlins.TV and NBCS-PH
Phillies vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: PHI: (-116) | MIA: (-102)
- Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+138) | MIA: +1.5 (-166)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)
Phillies vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola (Phillies) - 1-3, 6.03 ERA vs Janson Junk (Marlins) - 2-2, 3.00 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Aaron Nola (1-3) to the mound, while Janson Junk (2-2) will take the ball for the Marlins. Nola and his team are 1-5-0 ATS this season when he starts. Nola's team has a record of 1-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Marlins have gone 3-3-0 against the spread when Junk starts. The Marlins were the moneyline underdog for two Junk starts this season -- they split the games.
Phillies vs Marlins Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Marlins win (56%)
Phillies vs Marlins Moneyline
- Miami is a -102 underdog on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -116 favorite on the road.
Phillies vs Marlins Spread
- The Marlins are +1.5 on the run line against the Phillies. The Marlins are -166 to cover, and the Phillies are +138.
Phillies vs Marlins Over/Under
- An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Phillies-Marlins on May 4, with the over being -118 and the under -104.
Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!
Phillies vs Marlins Betting Trends
- The Phillies have been favorites in 25 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (52%) in those contests.
- Philadelphia has a record of 13-12 when favored by -116 or more this year.
- The Phillies and their opponents have gone over in 17 of their 34 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Phillies are 7-27-0 against the spread in their 34 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Marlins are 3-12 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 20% of those games).
- Miami is 3-10 (winning just 23.1% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.
- The Marlins have had an over/under set by bookmakers 33 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 19 of those games (19-13-1).
- The Marlins are 15-18-0 against the spread this season.
Phillies Player Leaders
- Bryce Harper is batting .256 with eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 19 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .352 and a slugging percentage of .480.
- Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 76th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging.
- Kyle Schwarber has 27 hits and an OBP of .368, both of which lead the Phillies this season. He's batting .220 and slugging .553.
- Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 133rd in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage.
- Brandon Marsh has hit four homers with a team-high .491 SLG this season.
- Marsh enters this game with five games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .400 with three doubles, a walk and two RBIs.
- Trea Turner has an OPS of .679, fueled by an OBP of .304 and a team-best slugging percentage of .375 this season.
Marlins Player Leaders
- Liam Hicks leads the Marlins with 30 hits. He's batting .309 and slugging .557 with an on-base percentage of .366.
- Including all qualified hitters, he is 20th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 44th and he is 10th in slugging.
- Xavier Edwards' .424 OBP leads his team. He has a batting average of .336 while slugging .472.
- He ranks fourth in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging percentage in MLB.
- Otto Lopez has a .500 slugging percentage, which leads the Marlins.
- Agustin Ramirez has five doubles, a triple, two home runs and 13 walks while hitting .230.
Phillies vs Marlins Head to Head
- 5/3/2026: 7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 5/2/2026: 4-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 5/1/2026: 6-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 9/25/2025: 1-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 9/24/2025: 11-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)
- 9/23/2025: 6-5 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)
- 9/7/2025: 5-4 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 9/6/2025: 4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 9/5/2025: 9-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)
- 6/19/2025: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
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