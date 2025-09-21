Pirates vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 21
The Pittsburgh Pirates will face the Athletics in MLB action on Sunday.
Pirates vs Athletics Game Info
- Pittsburgh Pirates (66-89) vs. Athletics (73-82)
- Date: Sunday, September 21, 2025
- Time: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: SportsNet PT and NBCS-CA
Pirates vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: PIT: (-112) | OAK: (-104)
- Spread: PIT: +1.5 (-192) | OAK: -1.5 (+158)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)
Pirates vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Mike Burrows (Pirates) - 2-4, 4.10 ERA vs Mitch Spence (Athletics) - 3-5, 4.48 ERA
The Pirates will give the ball to Mike Burrows (2-4, 4.10 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with Mitch Spence (3-5, 4.48 ERA). Burrows and his team have a record of 9-8-0 against the spread when he starts. Burrows' team has been victorious in 25% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 1-3. When Spence starts, the Athletics have gone 4-3-0 against the spread. The Athletics have been the moneyline underdog in seven of Spence's starts this season, and they went 2-5 in those matchups.
Pirates vs Athletics Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Pirates win (51%)
Pirates vs Athletics Moneyline
- The Pirates vs Athletics moneyline has the Pirates as a -112 favorite, while the Athletics are a -104 underdog on the road.
Pirates vs Athletics Spread
- The Pirates are hosting the Athletics and are 1.5 on the runline and -192 to cover, while Sacramento is +158 to cover the spread.
Pirates vs Athletics Over/Under
- Pirates versus Athletics, on Sept. 21, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -114 and the under -106.
Pirates vs Athletics Betting Trends
- The Pirates have been favorites in 40 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (50%) in those contests.
- This year, the Pirates have won 20 of 38 games when listed as at least -112 or better on the moneyline.
- The Pirates and their opponents have hit the over in 56 of their 147 games with a total this season.
- The Pirates are 79-68-0 against the spread in their 147 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Athletics are 53-61 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 46.5% of those games).
- The Athletics have gone 50-59 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer (45.9%).
- The Athletics have combined with their opponents to go over the total 74 times this season for a 74-73-7 record against the over/under.
- The Athletics have an 82-72-0 record ATS this season.
Pirates Player Leaders
- Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with 137 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .403. He's batting .243 with an on-base percentage of .315.
- Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 103rd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 102nd, and he is 95th in slugging.
- Reynolds has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBIs.
- Andrew McCutchen has 110 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .335. He's batting .240 and slugging .373.
- Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 110th, his on-base percentage 59th, and his slugging percentage 127th.
- Oneil Cruz has 92 hits this season and has a slash line of .203/.304/.381.
- Spencer Horwitz has been key for Pittsburgh with 89 hits, an OBP of .338 plus a slugging percentage of .405.
Athletics Player Leaders
- Brent Rooker has put up a slugging percentage of .488, a team-best for the Athletics. He's batting .264 with an on-base percentage of .335.
- Including all qualified hitters, he is 54th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 59th and he is 25th in slugging.
- Tyler Soderstrom is hitting .276 with 31 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 53 walks. He's slugging .470 with an on-base percentage of .346.
- Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 31st in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging percentage.
- Nick Kurtz has 25 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 60 walks while batting .291.
- Jacob Wilson has a .359 on-base percentage to lead his team.
Pirates vs Athletics Head to Head
- 9/20/2025: 2-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 9/19/2025: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 5/1/2024: 4-0 OAK (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 4/30/2024: 5-2 OAK (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 4/29/2024: 5-1 OAK (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 6/7/2023: 9-5 OAK (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
- 6/6/2023: 11-2 OAK (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)
- 6/5/2023: 5-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)
