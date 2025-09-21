Pirates vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 21

Odds updated as of 12:14 a.m.

The Pittsburgh Pirates will face the Athletics in MLB action on Sunday.

Pirates vs Athletics Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (66-89) vs. Athletics (73-82)

Date: Sunday, September 21, 2025

Sunday, September 21, 2025 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and NBCS-CA

Pirates vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PIT: (-112) | OAK: (-104)

PIT: (-112) | OAK: (-104) Spread: PIT: +1.5 (-192) | OAK: -1.5 (+158)

PIT: +1.5 (-192) | OAK: -1.5 (+158) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Pirates vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Mike Burrows (Pirates) - 2-4, 4.10 ERA vs Mitch Spence (Athletics) - 3-5, 4.48 ERA

The Pirates will give the ball to Mike Burrows (2-4, 4.10 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with Mitch Spence (3-5, 4.48 ERA). Burrows and his team have a record of 9-8-0 against the spread when he starts. Burrows' team has been victorious in 25% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 1-3. When Spence starts, the Athletics have gone 4-3-0 against the spread. The Athletics have been the moneyline underdog in seven of Spence's starts this season, and they went 2-5 in those matchups.

Pirates vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pirates win (51%)

Pirates vs Athletics Moneyline

The Pirates vs Athletics moneyline has the Pirates as a -112 favorite, while the Athletics are a -104 underdog on the road.

Pirates vs Athletics Spread

The Pirates are hosting the Athletics and are 1.5 on the runline and -192 to cover, while the Athletics are +158 to cover the spread.

Pirates vs Athletics Over/Under

Pirates versus Athletics, on Sept. 21, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -114 and the under -106.

Pirates vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Pirates have been favorites in 40 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (50%) in those contests.

This year, the Pirates have won 20 of 38 games when listed as at least -112 or better on the moneyline.

The Pirates and their opponents have hit the over in 56 of their 147 games with a total this season.

The Pirates are 79-68-0 against the spread in their 147 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Athletics are 53-61 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 46.5% of those games).

The Athletics have gone 50-59 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer (45.9%).

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to go over the total 74 times this season for a 74-73-7 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have an 82-72-0 record ATS this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with 137 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .403. He's batting .243 with an on-base percentage of .315.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 103rd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 102nd, and he is 95th in slugging.

Reynolds has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Andrew McCutchen has 110 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .335. He's batting .240 and slugging .373.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 110th, his on-base percentage 59th, and his slugging percentage 127th.

Oneil Cruz has 92 hits this season and has a slash line of .203/.304/.381.

Spencer Horwitz has been key for Pittsburgh with 89 hits, an OBP of .338 plus a slugging percentage of .405.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has put up a slugging percentage of .488, a team-best for the Athletics. He's batting .264 with an on-base percentage of .335.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 54th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 59th and he is 25th in slugging.

Tyler Soderstrom is hitting .276 with 31 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 53 walks. He's slugging .470 with an on-base percentage of .346.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 31st in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging percentage.

Nick Kurtz has 25 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 60 walks while batting .291.

Jacob Wilson has a .359 on-base percentage to lead his team.

Pirates vs Athletics Head to Head

9/20/2025: 2-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

2-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/19/2025: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-3 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/1/2024: 4-0 OAK (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-0 OAK (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/30/2024: 5-2 OAK (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-2 OAK (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/29/2024: 5-1 OAK (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-1 OAK (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/7/2023: 9-5 OAK (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

9-5 OAK (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/6/2023: 11-2 OAK (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

11-2 OAK (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 6/5/2023: 5-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

