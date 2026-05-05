Phillies vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 5

Odds updated as of 7:11 a.m.

The MLB's Tuesday slate includes the Philadelphia Phillies facing the Athletics.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Phillies vs Athletics Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (15-20) vs. Athletics (18-16)

Date: Tuesday, May 5, 2026

Tuesday, May 5, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and NBCS-CA

Phillies vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-188) | OAK: (+158)

PHI: (-188) | OAK: (+158) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+110) | OAK: +1.5 (-132)

PHI: -1.5 (+110) | OAK: +1.5 (-132) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Phillies vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies) - 2-2, 2.90 ERA vs Luis Severino (Athletics) - 2-2, 4.46 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Cristopher Sanchez (2-2) to the mound, while Luis Severino (2-2) will get the nod for the Athletics. Sanchez and his team are 2-5-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Sanchez starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 4-3. The Athletics have a 4-3-0 record against the spread in Severino's starts. The Athletics have a 2-3 record in Severino's five starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Phillies vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (58.5%)

Phillies vs Athletics Moneyline

The Phillies vs Athletics moneyline has the Phillies as a -188 favorite, while the Athletics are a +158 underdog on the road.

Phillies vs Athletics Spread

The Phillies are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Phillies are +110 to cover, while the Athletics are -132 to cover.

Phillies vs Athletics Over/Under

The Phillies-Athletics contest on May 5 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -122 and the under at +100.

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Phillies vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Phillies have been favorites in 25 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (52%) in those contests.

The Phillies have yet to lose in four games when named as at least a -188 moneyline favorite.

The Phillies and their opponents have hit the over in 17 of their 35 games with a total this season.

The Phillies have an against the spread record of 7-28-0 in 35 games with a line this season.

The Athletics have been the moneyline underdog 25 total times this season. They've finished 13-12 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +158 or longer, the Athletics have a record of 2-4 (33.3%).

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to go over the total 16 times this season for a 16-18-0 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have covered 58.8% of their games this season, going 20-14-0 ATS.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia OPS (.882) this season. He has a .271 batting average, an on-base percentage of .362, and a slugging percentage of .519.

He is 52nd in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Harper hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with three doubles, a home run, five walks and an RBI.

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in total hits (27) this season while batting .213 with 18 extra-base hits. He's slugging .535 with an on-base percentage of .359.

His batting average ranks 146th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 54th, and his slugging percentage 16th.

Brandon Marsh has 34 hits this season and has a slash line of .309/.339/.482.

Marsh brings a six-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .382 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and seven RBIs.

Trea Turner has been key for Philadelphia with 33 hits, an OBP of .296 plus a slugging percentage of .364.

Athletics Player Leaders

Tyler Soderstrom is batting .221 with 11 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 walks. He's slugging .426 with an on-base percentage of .304.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 132nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 133rd and he is 67th in slugging.

Jacob Wilson is batting .295 with eight doubles, two home runs and four walks. He's slugging .396 with an on-base percentage of .313.

His batting average ranks 33rd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 119th, and he is 101st in slugging.

Carlos Cortes is hitting .387 with five doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight walks.

Nick Kurtz has a .412 on-base percentage to pace his team.

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