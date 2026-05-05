Phillies vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 5
Odds updated as of 7:11 a.m.
The MLB's Tuesday slate includes the Philadelphia Phillies facing the Athletics.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Phillies vs Athletics Game Info
- Philadelphia Phillies (15-20) vs. Athletics (18-16)
- Date: Tuesday, May 5, 2026
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: NBCS-PH and NBCS-CA
Phillies vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: PHI: (-188) | OAK: (+158)
- Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+110) | OAK: +1.5 (-132)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)
Phillies vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies) - 2-2, 2.90 ERA vs Luis Severino (Athletics) - 2-2, 4.46 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Cristopher Sanchez (2-2) to the mound, while Luis Severino (2-2) will get the nod for the Athletics. Sanchez and his team are 2-5-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Sanchez starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 4-3. The Athletics have a 4-3-0 record against the spread in Severino's starts. The Athletics have a 2-3 record in Severino's five starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Phillies vs Athletics Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Phillies win (58.5%)
Phillies vs Athletics Moneyline
- The Phillies vs Athletics moneyline has the Phillies as a -188 favorite, while the Athletics are a +158 underdog on the road.
Phillies vs Athletics Spread
- The Phillies are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Phillies are +110 to cover, while the Athletics are -132 to cover.
Phillies vs Athletics Over/Under
- The Phillies-Athletics contest on May 5 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -122 and the under at +100.
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Phillies vs Athletics Betting Trends
- The Phillies have been favorites in 25 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (52%) in those contests.
- The Phillies have yet to lose in four games when named as at least a -188 moneyline favorite.
- The Phillies and their opponents have hit the over in 17 of their 35 games with a total this season.
- The Phillies have an against the spread record of 7-28-0 in 35 games with a line this season.
- The Athletics have been the moneyline underdog 25 total times this season. They've finished 13-12 in those games.
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +158 or longer, the Athletics have a record of 2-4 (33.3%).
- The Athletics have combined with their opponents to go over the total 16 times this season for a 16-18-0 record against the over/under.
- The Athletics have covered 58.8% of their games this season, going 20-14-0 ATS.
Phillies Player Leaders
- Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia OPS (.882) this season. He has a .271 batting average, an on-base percentage of .362, and a slugging percentage of .519.
- He is 52nd in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.
- Harper hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with three doubles, a home run, five walks and an RBI.
- Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in total hits (27) this season while batting .213 with 18 extra-base hits. He's slugging .535 with an on-base percentage of .359.
- His batting average ranks 146th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 54th, and his slugging percentage 16th.
- Brandon Marsh has 34 hits this season and has a slash line of .309/.339/.482.
- Marsh brings a six-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .382 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and seven RBIs.
- Trea Turner has been key for Philadelphia with 33 hits, an OBP of .296 plus a slugging percentage of .364.
Athletics Player Leaders
- Tyler Soderstrom is batting .221 with 11 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 walks. He's slugging .426 with an on-base percentage of .304.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 132nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 133rd and he is 67th in slugging.
- Jacob Wilson is batting .295 with eight doubles, two home runs and four walks. He's slugging .396 with an on-base percentage of .313.
- His batting average ranks 33rd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 119th, and he is 101st in slugging.
- Carlos Cortes is hitting .387 with five doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight walks.
- Nick Kurtz has a .412 on-base percentage to pace his team.
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