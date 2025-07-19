Phillies vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 19

Odds updated as of 12:11 a.m.

The Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Los Angeles Angels in MLB action on Saturday.

Phillies vs Angels Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (55-42) vs. Los Angeles Angels (48-49)

Date: Saturday, July 19, 2025

Saturday, July 19, 2025 Time: 6:05 p.m. ET

6:05 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and FDSW

Phillies vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-130) | LAA: (+110)

PHI: (-130) | LAA: (+110) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+142) | LAA: +1.5 (-172)

PHI: -1.5 (+142) | LAA: +1.5 (-172) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Phillies vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Taijuan Walker (Phillies) - 3-5, 3.55 ERA vs Yusei Kikuchi (Angels) - 4-6, 3.11 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Taijuan Walker (3-5) to the mound, while Yusei Kikuchi (4-6) will take the ball for the Angels. Walker and his team are 4-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Walker starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-3. The Angels have a 13-7-0 record against the spread in Kikuchi's starts. The Angels have a 5-9 record in Kikuchi's 14 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Phillies vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (68.6%)

Phillies vs Angels Moneyline

Los Angeles is the underdog, +110 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -130 favorite at home.

Phillies vs Angels Spread

The Phillies are hosting the Angels and are favored by 1.5 runs (+142 to cover) on the runline. Los Angeles is -172 to cover.

Phillies vs Angels Over/Under

Phillies versus Angels on July 19 has an over/under of 9.5 runs, with the odds on the over -108 and the under set at -112.

Phillies vs Angels Betting Trends

The Phillies have been victorious in 47, or 64.4%, of the 73 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Philadelphia has been victorious 40 times in 58 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over in 36 of their 92 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Phillies have posted a record of 46-46-0 against the spread this season.

The Angels have won 35 of the 72 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (48.6%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, Los Angeles has gone 29-32 (47.5%).

The Angels have had an over/under set by bookmakers 96 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 51 of those games (51-43-2).

The Angels have a 54-42-0 record ATS this season (covering 56.2% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 88 hits and an OBP of .379 this season. He has a .248 batting average and a slugging percentage of .552.

Among qualified batters in MLB, he is 103rd in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

Trea Turner has an OPS of .773, fueled by an OBP of .342 and a team-best slugging percentage of .431 this season. He's batting .288.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 21st in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and 73rd in slugging percentage.

Nick Castellanos has collected 99 base hits, an OBP of .315 and a slugging percentage of .436 this season.

Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia in OBP (.379) this season, fueled by 69 hits.

Harper takes a five-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .500 with six doubles, three home runs, three walks and five RBIs.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward is batting .225 with 21 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 39 walks. He's slugging .474 with an on-base percentage of .299.

He ranks 140th in batting average, 127th in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in the big leagues.

Nolan Schanuel paces his team with a .399 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .275 with an on-base percentage of .364.

His batting average ranks 51st among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 106th in slugging.

Zach Neto is leading the Angels with 86 hits.

Jo Adell is hitting .243 with 13 doubles, 20 home runs and 23 walks.

Phillies vs Angels Head to Head

7/18/2025: 6-5 LAA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

6-5 LAA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 5/1/2024: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/30/2024: 7-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

7-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 4/29/2024: 6-5 LAA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-5 LAA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/30/2023: 10-8 LAA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

10-8 LAA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 8/29/2023: 12-7 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

12-7 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 8/28/2023: 6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/5/2022: 9-7 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-7 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/4/2022: 7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/3/2022: 10-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

