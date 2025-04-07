Phil Mickelson Augusta History, Recent Results, and Stats Entering the 2025 Masters

The 2025 Masters tournament is drawing near, meaning another green jacket is on the line at Augusta National.

The Masters field features many of the world's top golfers -- as well as past champions.

Here at FanDuel Research, we'll take a look at a few of the top players -- including their Masters betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, their past history at Augusta National, and their current season stats ahead of the year's first major.

Phil Mickelson 2025 Masters Betting Odds

Mickelson's odds to win the Masters are set at +12000, via FanDuel Sportsbook, as of April 7th.

That ranks tied for 39th and suggests an implied probability of 0.8%.

Phil Mickelson Augusta National Results and Masters History

Here is how Mickelson has fared at Augusta National in his career.

Year Finish 2024 T43 2023 T2 2021 T21 2020 T55 2019 T18 2018 T36 2017 T22 View Full Table ChevronDown

Mickelson won the Masters in 2004, 2006, and 2010.

He has played the Masters Tournament 31 times and has made 28 cuts. That includes seven straight made cuts.

His scoring average is 71.39.

Of his 118 rounds played, 60 of them (50.8%) have been under par.

Phil Mickelson Recent Results

Since the start of 2025, Mickelson has played solid golf on the LIV Tour with good irons and putting.

Here are his finishes since January.

End Date Tournament Tour Finish 4/6/25 LIV Miami LIV 6 3/16/25 LIV Singapore LIV T19 3/9/25 LIV Hong Kong LIV 3 2/16/25 LIV Adelaide LIV T23

Phil Mickelson 2025 Key Stats

Here are Mickelson's LIV Tour stats and ranks among some of the most key stats ahead of the 2025 Masters, as of April 7th.

Stats Value Rank Driving Distance 294.0 37th Driving Accuracy 63.1% 7th Greens in Regulation % 67.1% 31st Scrambling 57.8% 32nd Putting Average 1.59 8th

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.