3 Best NFL Bets and Player Props for Vikings vs. Steelers in Dublin

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

Using the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, here are the best bets for the matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers in Dublin, Ireland.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Vikings vs. Steelers Betting Picks in Ireland

The Vikings and Steelers will meet up in Dublin, Ireland at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday in what will be the second international NFL game of the season.

Carson Wentz filled in for the injured J.J. McCarthy (out; ankle) last week and helped Minnesota roll their way to a 48-10 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Let's look for Minnesota to stay strong and cover a 2.5-point spread against Aaron Rodgers and company.

Spread Minnesota Vikings Sep 28 1:31pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Vikings enter Week 4 with the first-ranked schedule-adjusted defense. They have forced seven turnovers (tied for third-most) and are holding opposing quarterbacks to a league-worst -0.52 expected points added per drop back (EPA/db) -- way down from the league average of -0.01 EPA/db.

Rodgers has been solid enough in the early going, but he has tossed three interceptions across his last two games and has yet to face a top-15 adjusted pass defense. I think he has a tougher task in this one than Wentz, who is armed with superior skill players and is facing a Steelers D that ranks just 23rd against the pass and has permitted +0.13 EPA/db to signal-callers.

This is a game that has a low total (40.5) and could be a slugfest. I like the Vikings to win by a field goal.

T.J. Hockenson got off to a slow start with McCarthy, but the tight end caught five of his six targets for 49 yards and a touchdown with Wentz under center in Week 3.

T.J. Hockenson - Receiving Yds T.J. Hockenson Over Sep 28 1:31pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

It's hard to glean too much from one game, but Hockenson did earn 25.0% of the targets and run 65.5% of the routes despite a blowout. Across his past two seasons, Hockenson cleared 37.5 yards in 18 of 25 games. He's been a focal point in Minnesota's offense for some time now, and there's reason to believe he can thrive in this matchup.

Pittsburgh has surrendered the 10th-most targets, 10th-most catches, 6th-most yards, and 3rd-most downfield targets to opposing tight ends. They're also letting up 1.76 yards per route run (fifth-most) to the position. In a plus matchup, Hockenson seems to be in line to clear 37.5 yards on Sunday.

Although I'm taking Minnesota to cover, I see value in one touchdown scorer from Pittsburgh.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Jaylen Warren +140 View more odds in Sportsbook

Jaylen Warren's overall role has been decent, but his red zone role has been phenomenal. Warren has played 77.3% of the red zone snaps and commanded an 85.7% red zone rush share and 14.3% red zone target share. He notched one receiving TD in Week 1 but has yet to score on the ground despite 12 total red zone attempts. Something's got to give, and his +155 touchdown odds might be a bit too long based on his goal line work.

For as good as Minnesota's defense is, they've been more of a middle-of-the-road group against the run and are giving up the 11th-highest rushing touchdown percentage, compared to the second-lowest passing touchdown percentage. The Vikings have also been charged with the ninth-most penalty yards through Week 3, and Wentz is a candidate to leave the Steelers with a short field.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.