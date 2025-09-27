Red Sox vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 27

Odds updated as of 10:13 a.m.

The Boston Red Sox will face the Detroit Tigers in MLB action on Saturday.

Red Sox vs Tigers Game Info

Boston Red Sox (88-72) vs. Detroit Tigers (86-74)

Date: Saturday, September 27, 2025

Saturday, September 27, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and FDSDET

Red Sox vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-146) | DET: (+124)

BOS: (-146) | DET: (+124) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+146) | DET: +1.5 (-176)

BOS: -1.5 (+146) | DET: +1.5 (-176) Total: 9 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Red Sox vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Connelly Early (Red Sox) - 1-1, 1.88 ERA vs TBA (Tigers)

The Red Sox will give the ball to Connelly Early (1-1), while the Tigers' starting pitcher has not yet been announced. Early's team is 1-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Early's team is 0-2 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline.

Red Sox vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Sox win (58.6%)

Red Sox vs Tigers Moneyline

Detroit is the underdog, +124 on the moneyline, while Boston is a -146 favorite at home.

Red Sox vs Tigers Spread

The Red Sox are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Tigers. The Red Sox are +146 to cover the spread, while the Tigers are -176.

Red Sox versus Tigers, on Sept. 27, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -100 and the under -122.

Red Sox vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been chosen as favorites in 100 games this year and have walked away with the win 58 times (58%) in those games.

This year Boston has won 22 of 39 games when listed as at least -146 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have hit the over in 74 of their 159 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Red Sox have an against the spread record of 85-74-0 in 159 games with a line this season.

The Tigers have won 21 of the 43 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (48.8%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +124 or longer, Detroit has a 7-9 record (winning 43.8% of its games).

The Tigers have combined with opponents to go over the total 78 times this season for a 78-69-6 record against the over/under.

The Tigers have a 71-82-0 record against the spread this season (covering 46.4% of the time).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran is hitting .257 with 40 doubles, 13 triples, 16 home runs and 60 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .333 while slugging .442.

He ranks 77th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage, and 63rd in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Duran has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .150 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Trevor Story has an OPS of .746, fueled by an OBP of .310 and a team-best slugging percentage of .436 this season. He's batting .265.

His batting average is 49th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 109th, and his slugging percentage 70th.

Alex Bregman leads his team in OBP (.360) and total hits (118) this season.

Ceddanne Rafaela has 16 home runs, 63 RBI and a batting average of .247 this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Gleyber Torres has an on-base percentage of .361, a team-best for the Tigers. He's batting .258 and slugging .390.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 74th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 117th in slugging percentage.

Torres heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .227 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Riley Greene has 155 hits while slugging .497. Both lead his team. He has a batting average of .260 with an on-base percentage of .315.

He is currently 68th in batting average, 104th in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Spencer Torkelson has 27 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 72 walks while batting .242.

Zach McKinstry has 23 doubles, 11 triples, 12 home runs and 46 walks while batting .261.

Red Sox vs Tigers Head to Head

9/26/2025: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/14/2025: 6-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

6-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 5/13/2025: 10-9 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-9 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/12/2025: 14-2 DET (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

14-2 DET (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/1/2024: 4-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/31/2024: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/30/2024: 7-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/2/2024: 8-4 DET (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

8-4 DET (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/1/2024: 6-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/31/2024: 7-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

