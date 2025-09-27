3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Sunday 9/28/25

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's slate?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Betting Picks and Props for Tonight

Las Vegas Aces at Indiana Fever

With their season on the line, I'm expecting the Indiana Fever's role players to give it one last hoorah within an environment they shined in all season.

Indiana's 53.5 effective field goal rate (eFG%) at home was second-best in the W, but their shot has completely and totally abandoned them in this series with the Las Vegas Aces. Some of that is a stout Aces D, but Indiana is also just missing a ton of bunnies with a 19.0% make rate in the paint but outside the restricted area. Their 32.6% three-point rate in this series isn't as good as it was in the regular season (34.6%), either.

Meanwhile, Las Vegas is predictably steamrolling a shorthanded Fever defense. They're making 48.3% of their shots and averaging 82.3 PPG despite making just 4.7 threes per game. That shot diet is very consistent.

DRatings expects 161.9 median points in this one. Despite the Fever's shooting woes and two blowouts, all three games in the series have crested 156 points. We'll be alive to the bitter end with this one.

Did someone say bunnies in the paint? Yeah, you could pretty much blame that on Aliyah Boston.

Boston's first playoff semifinals haven't gone according to plan. She's made just 38.2% of her tries overall and 54.5% of her shots inside eight feet. Those numbers were 53.8% and 59.1%, respectively, in the regular season. That's not ideal when the Fever, of course, are missing Caitlin Clark (groin).

Even with the ice cold shooting, Boston is still averaging 12.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per 36 minutes (29.3) per 36 minutes. Boston logged 38 minutes in a competitive Game 3. She's still found a way to contribute.

Rotowire projects 15.1 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 3.6 assists in 30.0 minutes on Sunday. That minutes projection is conservative due to Indiana's recent blowout outcomes, too. If this game stays tight and Boston turns around her shooting, this line could look crazy low in a must-win Game 4 for her team.

Minnesota Lynx at Phoenix Mercury

I've seen this story before on the men's side.

Remember when Kawhi Leonard tore his ACL in 2021 and everyone counted out the Los Angeles Clippers? That team was incredibly deep to win consecutive games, overcome that loss, and make the Western Conference Finals. The could happen for the Minnesota Lynx here.

In an extended 11-game sample without Napheesa Collier (ankle), the Lynx still had a +3.3 net rating. Jessica Shepard filled right into her spot with 14.4 points and 12.1 rebounds per 36 minutes. It is horrible to lose an MVP candidate, but this team still has the talent to rally around their star and compete with a Phoenix Mercury team that has run white hot in the playoffs.

The two best teams in eFG% all year, New York and Minnesota, have shot just 39.3% against the Mercury in the playoffs in a small sample. That was 42.7% in a much larger one in the regular season. Phoenix has also been gifted an extra 15 total free throws in this series despite shooting 17.8 per game in the regular season to the Lynx's 16.4.

DRatings has this spread at just 1.1 points. Minnesota would likely be a favorite, via the projections, if they had Collier. The public knows that Minnesota's top player is out, and the line sits here? That's extremely telling.

