5 Best MLB Bets, Player Props, and Home Run Picks for Saturday 9/27/25

In a given MLB slate, you've got tons of markets to dig through, from totals to home runs and strikeout props.

Which bets stand out for today's games?

Below, I'm going to run through my favorite bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best MLB Bets, Player Props, and Home Run Picks

Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays

Tampa Bay Rays Total Runs Over Sep 27 7:09pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The joys of betting September baseball. The Toronto Blue Jays are looking to save some bullets for the postseason, so youngster Trey Yesavage will take the bump today. I'd call his sample "unconvincing" for this line to be so low.

Yesavage's 5.00 ERA comes with a 4.00 skill-interactive ERA (SIERA), and a 66.7% hard-hit rate allowed through 9.0 innings is suboptimal -- to say the least. Plus, when he departs, Toronto's bullpen has the ninth-worst bullpen SIERA over the past 30 days (3.98).

Overall, the Tampa Bay Rays' offense isn't closing the year at full song, but it can handle this task in MLB's 15th-best park for hitters. They've got a mediocre .693 OPS against righties in the past month.

If this line was 4.5, I'd have second thoughts. But at 3.5, Yesavage hasn't proven enough that he won't leave the very first inning with a crooked number.

To Record 2+ Total Bases To Record 2+ Total Bases View more odds in Sportsbook

The only thing that might stop Josh Lowe today is his manager. It's unbelievable Lowe might find himself seventh in today's order when Tampa Bay has struggled a bit in this split.

Lowe has a stellar .863 OPS, .340 ISO, and team-best 54.3% hard-hit rates against right-handers in the past 30 days -- or 53 plate appearances (PAs). Notably for this prop, that efficiency has come despite a low walk rate (3.8%).

I prefer taking him in the bases market when Lowe has 34 extra-base hits, but only 11 are bombs. He's even got a pair of triples.

FanDuel Research's MLB player prop projections have the outfielder projected for 1.76 median total bases, implying closer to -111 odds for multiple. His main obstacle is his potential lineup position reducing the at-bat count.

Detroit Tigers at Boston Red Sox

Moneyline Boston Red Sox Sep 27 8:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

There are stakes in this afternoon clash in Beantown. The Detroit Tigers are still looking for the clinched playoff spot that the Boston Red Sox secured last night, and Boston doesn't want to end up losing their sixth seed in the AL Wild Card battle to the Tigers with a pair of Ls.

Urgency might shift bettors onto Detroit, but I believe they're 'dogs for a reason. The Tigers have lost six of Keider Montero's last seven appearances. He's got an ugly 4.65 SIERA with next-to-no swing-and-miss upside (8.2% swinging-strike rate).

Frankly, it's unreal they're turning to him in this spot, and MLB's second-worst reliever SIERA this past month (4.21) won't help clean up the mess.

Plus, Boston's Connelly Early has been awesome in a limited sample (14.1 IP). He's dominated with a 2.17 SIERA and 37.3% K rate.

Expect the Sox to ride their pitching advantage to another dub.

Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels

Total Runs Over Sep 28 1:39am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Houston Astros are the team chasing down the Red Sox, but the Los Angeles Angels are looking to spoil their AL West foes' chances. I think the over is the play in Orange County tonight.

Houston is trying to stave off gaps in their rotation with another bullpen game tonight, leading things off with AJ Blubaugh (3.03 SIERA). Blubaugh has maxed out at 50 pitches in September, so we'll see plenty of baseball's 25th-ranked bullpen (4.07 SIERA) over the past 30 days from both sides of the dish, helping the Halos avoid full-time punishment in a right-handed split that hasn't gone their way in the past month (.629 OPS).

Expect the 'Stros to answer, though. Caden Dana is limping to the finish line with 12 earned allowed in his last 14.1 IP, and the Angels' bullpen has been terrible all year. It, too, resides in MLB's bottom 10 (4.12 SIERA) in the past 30 days.

After just seven total runs on Friday, I'm expecting these inferior hurlers to make mistakes.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Zachary Cole +540 View more odds in Sportsbook

How about 25-year-old rookie Zachary Cole popping in our projections as a homer value today?

Cole has been a tremendous left-handed bat for the Astros down the stretch, totaling an .874 OPS, .324 ISO, 44.4% flyball rate, and 36.8% hard-hit rate over 35 PAs since the call. He's the projected eight-hole hitter, which is why there's a steep discount on those numbers that would definitely be short of four-to-one for a round trip.

Dana is certainly a quality target, coughing up 1.42 HR/9 to left-handed bats. Lefties' hard-hit rate is also 5.4 percentage points higher than those without the platoon edge against the Angels' righty.

At 0.23 projected median home runs, we'd have expected closer to +387 odds for a blast. If he can earn a one-off promotion in tonight's order, this line could look like a steal.

