3 Best College Football Bets and Player Props for Alabama at Georgia

Through various paths, the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs have met seven times since the start of 2018. In addition to be conference rivals eligible for a date in the regular season, these squads have found themselves on opposite sidelines in three SEC Championships and two national titles in this time, too.

However, last year's meeting proved to mean...very little? Jalen Milroe and the Tide got the best of Carson Beck's squad, but it was still Georgia -- and not 'Bama -- that made the SEC Championship and College Football Playoff.

Kalen DeBoer and Alabama can erase a lot of the stain of having already lost to the Florida State Seminoles with a win in this one. However, Kirby Smart's Dawgs can almost assuredly pile up an at-large bid to have stacked wins over "Roll Tide" and "Rocky Top" before the calendar even hits October.

Scheduled for 7:30 PM EST on Saturday, who will emerge from this ranked battle in Athens?

Alabama at Georgia Betting Picks

Alabama got shell-shocked in the opening week by a Florida State team -- clearly improved -- that only went 2-10 last year.

However, the Tide seemed tuned up now. This offense went bananas as quarterback Ty Simpson completed 82.8% of his throws against a down -- but still perennial Power 4 bowl contender -- Wisconsin Badgers program. Their running back position has also been a question, but they'll get back RB Jam Miller (knee) for this contest.

Georgia just doesn't seem to have its same identity, which will be troubling with each passing ranked matchup. The Dawgs have allowed the 26th-most passing yards per attempt (8.8 YPA) in FBS this year, which is a concern when only one of the games happened against the Tennessee Volunteers. Efficient efforts came from Marshall and Austin Peay's run-first offenses, too.

85% of the tickets and money at FanDuel Sportsbook are on Georgia, and this line hasn't budged. Oddsmakers seem unafraid until they see Georgia's issues against the pass correct course.

This one won't be a shock to those who caught my Week 5 college football player prop best bets.

Germie Bernard might continue to be disrespected in these prop markets. Bernard has topped this mark in all three games, including a Week 1 disaster against the Noles where Simpson was at his worst. His target share (19.6%) is higher than stud sophomore Ryan Williams' (15.4%) thus far. Bernard's Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade (73.3) has also outscored Williams (66.9).

We saw Chris Brazzell II torch this secondary deep, and it's the senior's 11.1 average depth of target (aDOT) that paces the team among those who have drawn at least 10 targets, too.

I've got Bernard projected for 80.8 yards on Saturday. That's probably a smidge too high in case Williams takes the team lead in the long run, but there's no reason Bernard's prop should be behind any on his team, including Williams (65.5) right now.

This game's total (53.5 points) is plenty high enough to take props from both sides. This one also happens to work as a miniature hedge as much as a standalone prop.

Nate Frazier toted the rock for 14 of 39 running back carries (35.9%) against Tennessee in a hideous four-way committee, but part of that was likely due to the fact Georgia trailed by 14 at the end of the first quarter. Superior pass-catching backs like Cash Jones and Josh McCray mixed in, but two of the players to log at least five carries averaged less than 3.0 YPA on the ground. Frazier (5.2 YPA) was awesome.

Alabama is just 36th in rushing YPA allowed so far across FBS. They're probably an above-average rush defense in the grand scheme of things, but FSU ran for 230 yards. It shouldn't surprise us if Georgia finds some running room.

In a more normal game script, I'm projecting Frazier for a 40.0% share of UGA's carries. With that workload, I'm also forecasting 0.80 median total TDs. I'd put the sophomore closer to -123 for an anytime score -- not even anecdotally adding there's true "featured back" potential for him in this Bulldogs rushing attack as the season progresses.

