PGA DFS Picks for the Wyndham Championship: Top Studs and Value Plays on FanDuel

Building a PGA DFS lineup requires plentiful considerations: course fit, cut rules, current form, and much more.

After weighing all those factors, which golfers stand out on FanDuel this week for the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club?

Let's dig into the field, using FanDuel Sportsbook's golf betting odds as a guide for our Wyndham Championship PGA DFS lineups on FanDuel.

Top Golfers for PGA DFS at the Wyndham Championship

PGA DFS Studs

Matt Fitzpatrick ($12,000)

There's enough value on the table for us to get to Matt Fitzpatrick even as the highest-salaried golfer. He has spiked in a big way of late, finishing top-10 at the Rocket Classic, Genesis Scottish Open, and Open Championship, his past three events. Fitzpatrick has done that with quality irons and a resurgent driver, so he's worth the elevated salary.

Jordan Spieth ($11,300)

Jordan Spieth passed the health test at The Open in making the cut and feasting off the tee. Before his neck injury in June, Spieth's irons had been electric, propelling him to some high-end finishes. Now that we've seen him back out there with a clean bill of health, I think we can trust him at this reasonable salary.

Hideki Matsuyama ($11,200)

Like Spieth's, Hideki Matsuyama's irons have been hot of late. He gained 2.06 strokes per round on approach at the Rocket Classic, according to Data Golf, but struggled enough off the tee where he still finished just 13th. The driver has been the big issue for Matsuyama, but we know long-term he can excel there. The main obstacle for Matsuyama is a course that has befuddled him recently with three straight missed cuts, but the overall form makes me want to overlook that.

PGA DFS Mid-Range Picks

Denny McCarthy ($10,000)

Denny McCarthy is at his best at courses where you don't need to erupt off the tee, and Sedgefield fits that mold. McCarthy's irons were decent at The Open despite a missed cut, and we know how much he can boogie on the green. This setup makes him a quality option at the top of the mid-range.

Ryan Gerard ($9,700)

Ryan Gerard's improved approach play of late has been masked by a truly hideous putter. He has lost at least 0.48 strokes per round putting in seven straight events with Shotlink data, according to Data Golf. He must have putted well enough a couple weeks ago, though, as he won the Barracuda while the big guns were playing at Royal Portrush. If the putter can stabilize, Gerard will have good upside relative to this range.

Kevin Yu ($9,500)

Kevin Yu is coming off a missed cut at the 3M Open, but it was almost entirely due to poor play around the green. He drove the ball well yet again and was a plus with the putter. Yu's irons have dipped a bit the past few months, but his form before then was solid. He does enough to be viable in a weak range.

PGA DFS Value Plays

Emiliano Grillo ($8,900)

Emiliano Grillo's putter has been pretty steady for a while now, which has allowed his plus irons to shine. He was 20th at the 3M Open a couple weeks after he was runner-up at the John Deere. Grillo's accuracy off the tee should also give him a leg up at this course.

Alex Noren ($8,800)

We're up to eight events for Alex Noren since his return from a hamstring injury, and he's playing some really good golf. He ranks 22nd in DataGolf's true strokes gained across the past six months mostly due to his solid short game. He has flashed decent ball-striking at times, as well, and should be better-equipped to hang at a course where distance isn't required.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout ($8,600)

Christian Bezuidenhout gained on approach again last week, giving him +0.25 strokes or more per round there in eight of his past 10 events. When you pair that with his putter and accuracy off the tee, you get a guy with decent top-20 odds for a very low salary. Bezuidenhout is +5000 to win in FanDuel Sportsbook's PGA betting odds, a truly elite number for a value play.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.