PGA DFS Picks for the RBC Canadian Open: Top Studs and Value Plays on FanDuel

Building a PGA DFS lineup requires plentiful considerations: course fit, cut rules, current form, and much more.

After weighing all those factors, which golfers stand out on FanDuel this week for the RBC Canadian Open, taking place from TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley's North Course?

Let's dig into the field, using FanDuel Sportsbook's golf betting odds as a guide for our lineups.

Top Golfers for PGA DFS at the RBC Canadian Open

PGA DFS Studs

Rory McIlroy ($13,000)

We dodged prohibitive Scottie Scheffler chalk as the world's No. 1 won't head north of the border, but we'll still have to give Rory McIlroy that sort of treatment in a so-so field. While Rory won the 2019 and 2022 editions of the RBC Canadian Open at different courses, TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley's par-70 layout is long, emphasizing driving distance and long-iron approach.

McIlroy lost strokes on approach at Quail Hollow to barely sneak through the cut line, but don't forget that he's still got 9 top-five finishes in his last 15 starts. He's -- by a country mile -- datagolf's top golfer in the field, but his salary isn't really separated from the other top contenders.

Corey Conners ($12,100)

Did the architects manning the redesign at TPC Toronto solely build the course with their native son in mind? Ballstrikers don't come much better than Corey Conners, who has 8 top-20 finishes in his last 10 starts. Conners gained on approach in eight straight before The Memorial, where a hot putter still produced a T25 finish. He's still gained off the tee in nine straight events, too.

The Canadian should have plenty of support from the masses, and he hasn't missed a cut since January's Sony Open. He's scored three straight top-20 finishes in this event, and a similar layout doesn't hurt.

Taylor Pendrith ($11,300)

At 7,839 yards, TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley is the 13th-longest course on tour since 2022. Distance definitely doesn't hurt, bumping up guys like Rory and Taylor Pendrith.

Pendrith is 35th in driving distance (307.4), so he can navigate the pair of converting par 5s a bit better than most. He missed four of seven cuts between the first week of March and first week of May but seems to have righted the ship. Beyond a T12 finish, Pendrith was the only golfer who gained more strokes on approach per round (+1.83 SG: APP) than Scheffler at The Memorial last week.

Did the Maple Leaf next to his name also do some convincing? Sure. Pendrith has actually spent plenty of time at TPC Toronto ahead of this event. It definitely doesn't hurt that he'll be dialed into this tournament as many are, mentally, tuning up for next week's U.S. Open.

PGA DFS Mid-Range Picks

Alex Noren ($10,400)

I was concerned about Alex Noren's potential form after a hamstring issue cost him this first half of the season.

All systems go thus far.

He's made all three cuts since returning and gained on approach in two of the events. Similar emphasis on length and long-iron approach didn't bother him at the PGA Championship, where he was 20th in strokes gained: tee-to-green (+2.21 SG: T2G) per round. He was also tied for 20th in greens in regulations (58.3% GIR) at The Memorial.

Getting datagolf's 37th-ranked golfer in the world at this salary in a non-elite field is a great proposition. His recent form and results smash most of those in his salary tier.

Cameron Young ($9,600)

A miniature PGA Tour event broke out at Columbus' U.S. Open qualifier on Monday.

Cameron Young battled in a playoff against Rickie Fowler, Max Homa, and Eric Cole for the final spot in next week's major, and he punched his ticket to Oakmont with a birdie on the first hole. That sort of momentum should only propel him forward as a good fit for this course.

Young, once a top-10 player in the world, seems to finding his mojo beyond that result. He's made six of his last eight cuts and gained strokes in four of his last six events. His length (25th in driving distance) is a huge plus at this layout. He was T7 at the Truist in the only event where he gained at least 1.00 stroke per round with the putter (SG: P).

I'm of the belief that excelling or winning, in any sense, is a huge step for a golfer trying to return to peak form. We'll see if Monday's good fortune can help him this weekend.

Ryan Fox ($9,400)

Ryan Fox just went out and snagged a top 20 in a signature event to cap a month of May that included a win (The Corales) and top-30 finish at a major. The Aussie is peaking at the right time.

Now having gained on approach in 10 of 13 events, Fox profiles well for this layout, too. He's 56th in driving distance (304.0) with positive marks on approach between 150 and 200 yards from any lie. Though this is a different course, he finished T7 in last year's RBC Canadian Open and played all four rounds at or below par. This event always has emphasized length and few scoring opportunities.

Fox slots in eighth on a per-dollar basis in datagolf's fantasy projections. He was just $7,700 in last week's signature event, but we should be open to the increase in a weaker field.

PGA DFS Value Plays

Ryo Hisatsune ($9,000)

As my colleague Jim Sannes mentioned in his RBC Canadian Open betting picks, this course isn't a "bomber's delight" even with a reward on length. That still keeps Ryo Hisatsune on the table.

Ryo's driver (130th in driving distance) isn't great, but his long iron play absolutely is. Since the calendar turned to 2025, Hisatsune ranks 36th in the world in strokes gained per shot from 150-200 yards (+0.035) and 71st from over 200 yards (+0.026). Length isn't just about the chief off the tee.

That's translated to results, too. Hisatsune enters with five top-20 finishes in his last eight starts, which is an outstanding return for this salary. He scored top fives at brutal, long courses like Copperhead and TPC San Antonio earlier this season.

Gaining on approach in 8 of his last 10 events overall, I'll keep rostering Hisatsune until the irons cool off.

Lee Hodges ($8,500)

Lee Hodges has missed five of his last six cuts. What could possibly go wrong?

Hodges started the season with 6 top-20 finishes in his first 10 starts, contending for wins at the RSM Classic and Farmers Insurance Open. Where'd he go? Well, the answer has been by way of his putter.

Since a T11 in Houston, Hodges has been woeful with the flat stick, losing at least -0.80 SG: P per round in four of these six events. He's still gained on approach in a larger sample of 13 of his last 17 starts. Ranking 59th in driving distance, he's got length that should help in Toronto, too.

We're always looking for value plays that just need a bit of luck putting to get back on track. Hodges' bonafide results earlier this season loom large when the T2G game is still sharp.

Henrik Norlander ($8,200)

For a while, Henrik Norlander was the quintessential value play in punt ranges we looked to target.

He was stellar on approach and losing strokes putting. Well, Norlander's now crept up from the bargain bin on the basis of those results starting to manifest. He's made six of eight cuts and, like Hisatsune, has flashed at tougher, longer courses. He finished T16 at Copperhead and T12 at TPC San Antonio.

Norlander's irons aren't just good for this salary. They're exceptional. He's mustered at least +0.80 SG: APP in 9 of his last 10 starts.

There are certain venues where Norlander's abysmal short game and course history prohibit a dart, but I'm willing to give him the benefit of the doubt at this new layout.

