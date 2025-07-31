Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 31

There are plenty of exciting matchups on Thursday's MLB schedule, including the Tampa Bay Rays playing the New York Yankees. Take a look at at the article below, where we provide predictions for each game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: YES and FDSSUN

YES and FDSSUN Probable Pitchers: Marcus Stroman vs. Ryan Pepiot

Marcus Stroman vs. Ryan Pepiot Records: Yankees (58-49), Rays (54-54)

Yankees (58-49), Rays (54-54) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Rays Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 50.97%

50.97% Rays Win Probability: 49.03%

Atlanta Braves at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSOH and FDSSO

MLB Network, FDSOH and FDSSO Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott vs. Carlos Carrasco

Andrew Abbott vs. Carlos Carrasco Records: Reds (56-52), Braves (45-62)

Reds (56-52), Braves (45-62) Reds Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Braves Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 57.97%

57.97% Braves Win Probability: 42.03%

Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and RSN

ROOT Sports NW and RSN Probable Pitchers: George Kirby vs. Kumar Rocker

George Kirby vs. Kumar Rocker Records: Mariners (57-51), Rangers (56-52)

Mariners (57-51), Rangers (56-52) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -152

-152 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 61.67%

61.67% Rangers Win Probability: 38.33%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.