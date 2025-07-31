FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
MLB

Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 31

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 31

There are plenty of exciting matchups on Thursday's MLB schedule, including the Tampa Bay Rays playing the New York Yankees. Take a look at at the article below, where we provide predictions for each game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Yankee Stadium
  • TV Channel: YES and FDSSUN
  • Probable Pitchers: Marcus Stroman vs. Ryan Pepiot
  • Records: Yankees (58-49), Rays (54-54)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -120
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 50.97%
  • Rays Win Probability: 49.03%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Atlanta Braves at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Great American Ball Park
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSOH and FDSSO
  • Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott vs. Carlos Carrasco
  • Records: Reds (56-52), Braves (45-62)
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: -162
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
  • Reds Win Probability: 57.97%
  • Braves Win Probability: 42.03%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Park
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and RSN
  • Probable Pitchers: George Kirby vs. Kumar Rocker
  • Records: Mariners (57-51), Rangers (56-52)
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: -152
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 61.67%
  • Rangers Win Probability: 38.33%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup