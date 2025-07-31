MLB
Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 31
There are plenty of exciting matchups on Thursday's MLB schedule, including the Tampa Bay Rays playing the New York Yankees. Take a look at at the article below, where we provide predictions for each game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: YES and FDSSUN
- Probable Pitchers: Marcus Stroman vs. Ryan Pepiot
- Records: Yankees (58-49), Rays (54-54)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -120
- Rays Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 50.97%
- Rays Win Probability: 49.03%
Atlanta Braves at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSOH and FDSSO
- Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott vs. Carlos Carrasco
- Records: Reds (56-52), Braves (45-62)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -162
- Braves Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 57.97%
- Braves Win Probability: 42.03%
Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: George Kirby vs. Kumar Rocker
- Records: Mariners (57-51), Rangers (56-52)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -152
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +128
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 61.67%
- Rangers Win Probability: 38.33%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.