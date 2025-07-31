Thursday’s MLB Home Run Props - July 31

Will Giancarlo Stanton or Brandon Lowe hit a home run on Thursday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on July 31, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees

Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 31 games (has homered in 22.6% of games)

Brandon Lowe (Rays): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 87 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)

Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 77 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)

Ben Rice (Yankees): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 87 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

Junior Caminero (Rays): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 103 games (has homered in 24.3% of games)

Trent Grisham (Yankees): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 87 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)

Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 99 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

Austin Wells (Yankees): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 84 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 104 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 102 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

Yandy Diaz (Rays): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 103 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)

Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 98 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

Josh Lowe (Rays): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 63 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 106 games (has homered in 14.2% of games)

Taylor Walls (Rays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 83 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

Jake Mangum (Rays): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 69 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

Chandler Simpson (Rays): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 62 games

Zack Littell (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games

Jose Caballero (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 75 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)

Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 88 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +230 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 41 HR in 105 games (has homered in 31.4% of games)

Corey Seager (Rangers): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 75 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)

Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 107 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 106 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

Adolis Garcia (Rangers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 103 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 88 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 41 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 87 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

Marcus Semien (Rangers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 107 games (has homered in 11.2% of games)

Jonah Heim (Rangers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 85 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

Evan Carter (Rangers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games)

J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 103 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

Sam Haggerty (Rangers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 47 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

Josh Smith (Rangers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 92 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

Ben Williamson (Mariners): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 81 games (has homered in 1.2% of games)

Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 37 games

Josh Jung (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 82 games (has homered in 11% of games)

Joc Pederson (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 49 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)

