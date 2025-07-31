MLB
Thursday’s MLB Home Run Props - July 31
Will Giancarlo Stanton or Brandon Lowe hit a home run on Thursday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on July 31, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees
- Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 31 games (has homered in 22.6% of games)
- Brandon Lowe (Rays): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 87 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)
- Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 77 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)
- Ben Rice (Yankees): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 87 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)
- Junior Caminero (Rays): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 103 games (has homered in 24.3% of games)
- Trent Grisham (Yankees): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 87 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)
- Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 99 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Austin Wells (Yankees): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 84 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)
- Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 104 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 102 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Yandy Diaz (Rays): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 103 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)
- Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 98 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)
- Josh Lowe (Rays): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 63 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 106 games (has homered in 14.2% of games)
- Taylor Walls (Rays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 83 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Jake Mangum (Rays): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 69 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)
- Chandler Simpson (Rays): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 62 games
- Zack Littell (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games
- Jose Caballero (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 75 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)
- Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 88 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)
Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +230 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 41 HR in 105 games (has homered in 31.4% of games)
- Corey Seager (Rangers): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 75 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 107 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 106 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)
- Adolis Garcia (Rangers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 103 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 88 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)
- Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 41 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)
- Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 87 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)
- Marcus Semien (Rangers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 107 games (has homered in 11.2% of games)
- Jonah Heim (Rangers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 85 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Evan Carter (Rangers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 103 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)
- Sam Haggerty (Rangers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 47 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Josh Smith (Rangers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 92 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Ben Williamson (Mariners): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 81 games (has homered in 1.2% of games)
- Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 37 games
- Josh Jung (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 82 games (has homered in 11% of games)
- Joc Pederson (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 49 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)
Atlanta Braves at Cincinnati Reds
- Matt Olson (Braves): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 107 games (has homered in 16.8% of games)
- Austin Riley (Braves): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 99 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)
- Marcell Ozuna (Braves): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 98 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)
- Sean Murphy (Braves): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 72 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)
- Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 109 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)
- Austin Hays (Reds): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 59 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Will Benson (Reds): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 58 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- Jurickson Profar (Braves): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Matt McLain (Reds): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 99 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Ozzie Albies (Braves): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 107 games (has homered in 8.4% of games)
- Noelvi Marte (Reds): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 39 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)
- Spencer Steer (Reds): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 99 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Michael Harris II (Braves): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 104 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Gavin Lux (Reds): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 95 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)
- Eli White (Braves): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 62 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Jake Fraley (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)
- Jose Trevino (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 59 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Nick Allen (Braves): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 96 games
- Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 63 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)
- Drake Baldwin (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 75 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)
- TJ Friedl (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 102 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Ronald Acuna (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 55 games (has homered in 23.6% of games)