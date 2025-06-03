RBC Canadian Open: PGA Best Bets, Predictions, and Course Info for TPC Toronto

In the final tuneup before next week's US Open, the PGA Tour heads north to TPC Toronto for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open.

It's the first time TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley's North Course has hosted a PGA Tour stop, meaning we'll be working without the benefit of course history. But there's still plenty to dig through in preparation for the event, and I do think there's decent betting value on the board.

Here's all you need to know.

RBC Canadian Open Info

TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) Course Info

Data from GCSAA, PGA Tour, and Data Golf's course table unless otherwise noted.

Par : 70

: 70 Distance : 7,389 yards (long for a par 70)

: 7,389 yards (long for a par 70) Average Fairway Width : 37 yards (wide)

: 37 yards (wide) Average Green Size : 6,500 square feet

: 6,500 square feet Green Type : Bentgrass

: Bentgrass Recent Winning Scores : N/A

: N/A Recent Cut Lines: N/A

TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley Course Key Stats

I do think you could make a strong case for emphasizing driving distance this week, given the length of the course and the wide fairways. But strokes gained: off the tee does inherently have plenty of overlap with straight distance, so I view it as being the preferred route at a new course.

Additionally, strokes gained: approach may be an even bigger emphasis than usual. The course features 48 bunkers, many of which are located around the greens in order to test golfers' irons.

Approach play is always paramount. I'm willing to up the weight on it even more this week given the layout of the course.

Recent Results Entering the RBC Canadian Open

Here are each golfer's finishes over the last five events on the PGA Tour.

Golfer Betting Odds the Memorial Tournament Charles Schwab Challenge PGA Championship Truist Championship THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Rory McIlroy 450 -- -- T47 T7 -- Ludvig Aberg 1400 T16 -- CUT T60 -- Corey Conners 2000 T25 -- T19 T11 -- Shane Lowry 2200 T23 -- CUT T2 -- Robert Macintyre 2800 T20 T6 T47 T34 -- Sam Burns 2800 T12 -- T19 T30 T5 Taylor Pendrith 2800 T12 -- T5 65 CUT View Full Table ChevronDown

RBC Canadian Open Best Bets

These picks stand out relative to their FanDuel Sportsbook golf betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats cited below originate at Data Golf and reference ranks relative to the field over the past six months unless otherwise noted.

If we're going to place increased emphasis on irons, Shane Lowry should be on our list.

Lowry ranks second in the field in approach the past six months, among those with at least four rounds of Shotlink data. This helps him rank second behind just Rory McIlroy in total strokes gained in that span.

Lowry's putter is always the question mark, and things haven't been ultra-smooth there. He has lost on the greens in 3 of his past 4 events and 8 of 13 since January 1st.

In the five events where he did gain, though, Lowry finished 2nd, 7th, 42nd, 18th, and 2nd. His ball-striking gives him upside as long as he doesn't barf it back up with the putter. I think that makes him worth a shot to win the whole thing.

Maybe it's too narrative-y to pick the Canadian in his home province, but Taylor Pendrith may finally be ironing out some of the kinks in his game.

Pendrith has bled strokes with his short game all year. He's 100th around the green and 86th putting the past six months, according to Data Golf, erasing his quality ball-striking.

Pendrith, though, has put together three straight events with positive strokes gained: around the green. He also gained with the putter in one of those, which helped him finish fifth at the PGA Championship.

The irons have remained hot, too, as Pendrith gained 2.12 per round last week at the Memorial. He used that to finish 12th despite losing 3.5 strokes putting across the four rounds.

That's within the range of outcomes again as the sample on Pendrith's short game being poor is large. Still, if he can maintain the gains with his wedges and simply be level with the putter, his ball-striking gives him the upside to compete.

With Pendrith, the volatility makes the higher-upside market the preferred play.

It's the opposite for Corey Conners, who is as steady as they come right now.

In 14 events since January 1st, Conners has 5 top-10s and 8 top-20s (including dead heats). He was just outside that last week at the Memorial, finishing 25th despite uncharacteristically poor irons. Conners lost 0.87 strokes per round on approach, his first time below 0.29 since mid-February.

Overall, though, Conners still ranks third in the field in true strokes gained the past six months behind just McIlroy and Lowry. He's a plus in all four strokes gained categories and 31st or better in everything but around the green.

The one question about Conners is volatility as he hasn't exhibited as much spikiness -- in the positive sense -- as someone like Lowry. Thus, I wind up preferring Lowry there while still liking Conners in this market where he doesn't need as much upside to hit.

Although he has come back to earth his past two events, Keith Mitchell is playing really good golf of late. This course should suit him well, putting him in play for a top-20.

Mitchell's ball-striking has been superb all year. Over the past six months, he's ranked seventh off the tee and 18th on approach, according to Data Golf. It results in his ranking fourth in overall true strokes gained in that span despite a more mediocre short game.

Mitchell's best upside has come in these non-signature events. He was runner-up at the Corales Puntacana, 12th at the Valero Texas Open, and 18th at the Texas Children's Houston Open. Add in his seventh at the Truist -- which was a tougher field -- and I think we can justify Mitchell in such a forgiving market.

