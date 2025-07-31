Mariners vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 31

Odds updated as of 4:14 a.m.

In MLB action on Thursday, the Seattle Mariners face the Texas Rangers.

Mariners vs Rangers Game Info

Seattle Mariners (57-52) vs. Texas Rangers (57-52)

Date: Thursday, July 31, 2025

Thursday, July 31, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ROOT Sports NW and RSN

Mariners vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-166) | TEX: (+140)

SEA: (-166) | TEX: (+140) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+132) | TEX: +1.5 (-160)

SEA: -1.5 (+132) | TEX: +1.5 (-160) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Mariners vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: George Kirby (Mariners) - 5-5, 4.50 ERA vs Kumar Rocker (Rangers) - 4-4, 5.73 ERA

The Mariners will call on George Kirby (5-5) versus the Rangers and Kumar Rocker (4-4). Kirby and his team are 4-7-0 ATS this season when he starts. Kirby's team has won 55.6% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (5-4). When Rocker starts, the Rangers have gone 6-7-0 against the spread. The Rangers have been the underdog on the moneyline in seven of Rocker's starts this season, and they went 4-3 in those games.

Mariners vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (61.7%)

Mariners vs Rangers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Mariners vs. Rangers reveal Seattle as the favorite (-166) and Texas as the underdog (+140) on the road.

Mariners vs Rangers Spread

The Mariners are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Rangers. The Mariners are +132 to cover, and the Rangers are -160.

Mariners vs Rangers Over/Under

The Mariners-Rangers contest on July 31 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Mariners vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Mariners have been favorites in 71 games this season and have come away with the win 38 times (53.5%) in those contests.

This season Seattle has come away with a win eight times in 16 chances when named as a favorite of at least -166 on the moneyline.

The Mariners' games have gone over the total in 55 of their 106 opportunities.

The Mariners have posted a record of 45-61-0 against the spread this season.

The Rangers have won 35.8% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (19-34).

Texas has a 1-3 record (winning only 25% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +140 or longer.

The Rangers have combined with opponents to go over the total 45 times this season for a 45-61-2 record against the over/under.

The Rangers have put together a 59-49-0 record ATS this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle with 102 hits and an OBP of .365 this season. He has a .257 batting average and a slugging percentage of .607.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 79th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Josh Naylor is hitting .288 with 19 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 39 walks. He's slugging .442 with an on-base percentage of .356.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 20th, his on-base percentage 35th, and his slugging percentage 68th.

Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.436) powered by 40 extra-base hits.

Rodriguez heads into this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with a double, two home runs and two RBIs.

Randy Arozarena is batting .249 with a .351 OBP and 53 RBI for Seattle this season.

Arozarena takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with two home runs, a walk and two RBIs.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien is hitting .231 with 12 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 45 walks. He's slugging .364 with an on-base percentage of .311.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 134th, his on-base percentage ranks 114th, and he is 135th in slugging.

Semien enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .318 with a double, two walks and two RBIs.

Josh Smith leads his team with a .355 on-base percentage, and has a club-best .418 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .276.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 40th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage and 85th in slugging percentage.

Corey Seager is hitting .269 with 15 doubles, 15 home runs and 45 walks.

Wyatt Langford's 82 hits lead his team.

Mariners vs Rangers Head to Head

6/29/2025: 6-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/28/2025: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-2 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/27/2025: 7-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/4/2025: 8-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

8-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 5/3/2025: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/2/2025: 13-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

13-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/13/2025: 3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/12/2025: 9-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

9-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/11/2025: 5-3 SEA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-3 SEA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/22/2024: 6-5 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

