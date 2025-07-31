Reds vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 31

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

The Cincinnati Reds will face the Atlanta Braves in MLB action on Thursday.

Reds vs Braves Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (57-52) vs. Atlanta Braves (45-62)

Date: Thursday, July 31, 2025

Thursday, July 31, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: MLB Network, FDSOH, and FDSSO

Reds vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CIN: (-162) | ATL: (+136)

CIN: (-162) | ATL: (+136) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+125) | ATL: +1.5 (-150)

CIN: -1.5 (+125) | ATL: +1.5 (-150) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Reds vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott (Reds) - 8-1, 2.09 ERA vs Carlos Carrasco (Braves) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Reds will give the ball to Andrew Abbott (8-1, 2.09 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Braves will turn to Carlos Carrasco. When Abbott starts, his team is 12-5-0 against the spread this season. Abbott's team is 8-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Carrasco and his team were moneyline underdogs in every game he pitched a season ago.

Reds vs Braves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Reds win (58%)

Reds vs Braves Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Reds-Braves, Cincinnati is the favorite at -162, and Atlanta is +136 playing on the road.

Reds vs Braves Spread

The Reds are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Braves. The Reds are +125 to cover the spread, while the Braves are -150.

Reds vs Braves Over/Under

The over/under for Reds-Braves on July 31 is 9.5. The over is -100, and the under is -122.

Reds vs Braves Betting Trends

The Reds have come away with 24 wins in the 44 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Cincinnati has a record of 8-3 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -162 or more on the moneyline.

The Reds and their opponents have gone over in 42 of their 103 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 103 games with a line this season, the Reds have a mark of 56-47-0 against the spread.

The Braves have gone 5-21 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 19.2% of those games).

Atlanta has played three times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer, and lost each game.

The Braves have played in 103 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 43 times (43-53-7).

The Braves have a 42-61-0 record ATS this season (covering 40.8% of the time).

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz leads Cincinnati in slugging percentage (.482) and total hits (117) this season. He's batting .282 with an on-base percentage of .361.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 30th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging.

De La Cruz has recorded a base hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with two doubles, two walks and four RBIs.

Spencer Steer is batting .242 with 15 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 29 walks, while slugging .387 with an on-base percentage of .305.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 112th in batting average, 124th in on-base percentage and 118th in slugging percentage.

Matt McLain has collected 78 base hits, an OBP of .303 and a slugging percentage of .339 this season.

Austin Hays has 10 home runs, 41 RBI and a batting average of .277 this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has an on-base percentage of .365 and has 106 hits, both team-best figures for the Braves. He's batting .261 and slugging .458.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 71st, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 51st in slugging.

Ozzie Albies is batting .221 with 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 43 walks. He's slugging .325 with an on-base percentage of .300.

His batting average is 148th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 132nd, and he is 151st in slugging.

Marcell Ozuna is batting .233 with 11 doubles, 15 home runs and 68 walks.

Austin Riley's .437 slugging percentage paces his team.

Reds vs Braves Head to Head

5/8/2025: 5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 5/7/2025: 4-3 CIN (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-3 CIN (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/6/2025: 2-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

2-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 5/5/2025: 4-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/19/2024: 15-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

15-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/18/2024: 7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/17/2024: 6-5 CIN (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-5 CIN (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/9/2024: 1-0 CIN (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

1-0 CIN (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/24/2024: 9-4 CIN (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-4 CIN (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/22/2024: 4-1 CIN (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

