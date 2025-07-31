MLB
Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 31
Will George Kirby strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Marcus Stroman exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on July 31, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees
- Ryan Pepiot (Rays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -166, Under +124) | 2025 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances
- Marcus Stroman (Yankees): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -152) | 2025 Stats: 2.9 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners
- George Kirby (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -130, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
- Kumar Rocker (Rangers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
Atlanta Braves at Cincinnati Reds
- Andrew Abbott (Reds): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +108) | 2025 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances