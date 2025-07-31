FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
MLB

Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 31

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 31

Will George Kirby strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Marcus Stroman exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on July 31, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees

  • Ryan Pepiot (Rays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -166, Under +124) | 2025 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances
  • Marcus Stroman (Yankees): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -152) | 2025 Stats: 2.9 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners

  • George Kirby (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -130, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
  • Kumar Rocker (Rangers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Atlanta Braves at Cincinnati Reds

  • Andrew Abbott (Reds): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +108) | 2025 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup