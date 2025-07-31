Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 31

Will George Kirby strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Marcus Stroman exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on July 31, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees

Ryan Pepiot (Rays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -166, Under +124) | 2025 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -166, Under +124) | 5.6 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances Marcus Stroman (Yankees): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -152) | 2025 Stats: 2.9 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners

George Kirby (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -130, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -130, Under +102) | 5.7 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances Kumar Rocker (Rangers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Atlanta Braves at Cincinnati Reds