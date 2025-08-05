Each Golfer's Past Results at TPC Southwind Entering the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship

The FedExCup Playoffs get underway this week at the TPC Southwind for the FedEx St. Jude Championship, a long-time stop for the PGA Tour.

Which golfers have played best in Memphis the last five years? Let's take a look.

How Have Golfers Performed at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in the Past?

TPC Southwind has hosted the FedEx St. Jude Championship the last three years (with 2022 being a 125-golfer field instead of 70). Prior to that, it hosted the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

Here's a full rundown of past history for this week's field over the last five events at TPC Southwind.

Name FanDuel Salary FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Course SG:T/Rd Course SG:T 2024 2023 2022 2021 2020 Hideki Matsuyama $9,500 +3200 2.05 32.8 1 16 - 2 20 Sam Burns $10,200 +4000 1.40 22.4 5 52 20 2 - Scottie Scheffler $13,400 +280 1.10 19.7 4 31 MC 14 15 Collin Morikawa $10,700 +3300 0.98 19.6 22 13 5 26 20 Justin Thomas $11,400 +2500 1.19 19.1 30 - 13 26 1 Daniel Berger $8,600 +5000 2.30 18.4 - - - 5 2 Patrick Cantlay $10,400 +3500 0.83 16.6 12 2 57 23 35 View Full Table ChevronDown

Golfers With Notable FedEx St. Jude Championship History

In terms of total strokes gained over the last five events at TPC Southwind, here are the top-ranked golfers among this year's field.

Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki Matusyama won this event a year ago to add to a string of great finishes at TPC Southwind.

Matsuyama finished T16, T2, and T20 here prior, and in 2019, he was T43. As usual, the tee-to-green game has been solid, and the putting has been solid, especially last year when he led in strokes gained: putting.

Sam Burns

Sam Burns has played here four straight years, finishing T2, T20, T52, and T5 while gaining on approach in all four -- at least +0.70 shots per round.

Bermuda Burns, though, has been volatile on the greens, losing in 2022 and 2023 but gaining at least +1.76 strokes gained per round in 2021 and 2024.

Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler missed the cut here in 2022 due to bottom-of-the-barrel putting. Other than that, Scheffler has finished T15, 14th, T31, and 4th in that span while gaining in all three T2G stats in all four events.

Scheffler enters with four wins in 2024, all four in his last eight starts.

Collin Morikawa

Coming off of two missed cuts at the Scottish Open and The Open, Morikawa heads to a setup that is primed for him where accuracy and irons win out.

Morikawa has finished top-26 in each of the last five years and has putted positively in four of the five, as well.

Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas won here in 2020 and hasn't finished worse than T30 in any of his five starts.

Thomas has gained in 12 out of 12 tee-to-green stats here the last four years but has lost putting in four straight -- including his 2020 win.

Daniel Berger

Berger has just two starts at TPC Southwind in the last five years. He finished T2 and T5 at them -- in 2020 and 2021. He missed the cut here in 2018.

But not factored into the data above are his consecutive wins in 2016 and 2017.

Career-wise, Berger has the best strokes gained average among the field at this course (+2.78 with Matsuyama second at +2.37, per datagolf).

Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Cantlay has finished T12 and runner-up here the last two years with three other top-35 finishes in four starts prior.

Cantlay also has started to trend up with the iron play of late and has some strong tee-to-green numbers. Over the last three months, he ranks 13th in strokes gained: tee to green.

Xander Schauffele

Fresh off of two top-eight results at the Scottish Open and The Open, Schauffele heads to TPC Southwind, where he has two top-six finishes in the last five years, including a T2 last year. He's particularly striped the irons the last two years, gaining +1.46 and +1.56 strokes per round, respectively.

