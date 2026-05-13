PGA Championship Odds: Who Are the Favorites Heading Into Tomorrow's First Round?

The second major of the golf season starts tomorrow morning as Aronimink Golf Club hosts the 2026 PGA Championship.

Who are the favorites this week?

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

2026 PGA Championship Odds

Full PGA Championship odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golfer Odds Scottie Scheffler +480 Rory McIlroy +950 Cameron Young +1200 Jon Rahm +1500 Ludvig Åberg +1600 Xander Schauffele +1800 Matt Fitzpatrick +2200 View Full Table ChevronDown

Check out our PGA Championship picks and predictions.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.