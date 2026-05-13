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Golf

PGA Championship Odds: Who Are the Favorites Heading Into Tomorrow's First Round?

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

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PGA Championship Odds: Who Are the Favorites Heading Into Tomorrow's First Round?

The second major of the golf season starts tomorrow morning as Aronimink Golf Club hosts the 2026 PGA Championship.

Who are the favorites this week?

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

2026 PGA Championship Odds

Full PGA Championship odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golfer
Odds
Scottie Scheffler+480
Rory McIlroy+950
Cameron Young+1200
Jon Rahm+1500
Ludvig Åberg+1600
Xander Schauffele+1800
Matt Fitzpatrick+2200

Check out our PGA Championship picks and predictions.

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Looking for more golf betting opportunities? Check out all the golf odds and markets at FanDuel Sportsbook.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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