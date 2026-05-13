Best MLB Strikeout Props Today (May 13): Imanaga, Ohtani & Bradish Picks With FanDuel Odds

Today's Top Strikeout Picks at a Glance

Shota Imanaga Over 5.5 Strikeouts — Cubs vs. Braves

Shohei Ohtani Over 6.5 Strikeouts — Giants vs. Dodgers

Kyle Bradish Under 5.5 Strikeouts — Yankees vs. Orioles

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

We're here to help. In addition to our MLB projections, we'll have this strikeouts prop article each day.

Which MLB strikeout props seem to present the best value today in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds?

All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets

Shota Imanaga Over 5.5 Strikeouts: Best Strikeout Prop Bet for Cubs vs. Braves

Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves, 7:16 PM ET

Shota Imanaga - Strikeouts Shota Imanaga Over May 13 11:16pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Shota Imanaga is having a career-defining season in 2026. He is boasting a 2.28 ERA, 53 strikeouts, and a 0.93 WHIP across 47.1 innings pitched, with two 10-strikeout performances already this season. The 32-year-old left-hander has become the undisputed ace of Chicago's rotation.

In his most recent start against the Reds, Imanaga earned the win allowing one run on six hits across six innings, striking out 10 for his second double-digit strikeout performance of the campaign. He has allowed just one run over 13 innings across his last two starts, lowering his ERA to 2.28 with 53 strikeouts across eight outings. His splitter at the bottom of the zone and a rising four-seam fastball trained specifically to attack the upper third of the strike zone have created a two-pitch combination that generates elite chase rates and swing-and-miss production simultaneously.

The matchup against Jordan Ritchie and the Braves is favorable. Atlanta's lineup, while talented, features right-handed power hitters who are susceptible to Imanaga's elevated fastball and chase-producing splitter.

This over is my favorite K prop on the board today.

Shohei Ohtani Over 6.5 Strikeouts: Best Strikeout Prop Bet for Giants vs. Dodgers

San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 10:10 PM ET

Shohei Ohtani - Strikeouts Shohei Ohtani Over May 14 2:11am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Ohtani has been excellent on the mound this season, carrying a 2-2 record with a 0.97 ERA, 0.81 WHIP, and 42 strikeouts across 37 innings. He has not allowed more than two runs in any start this season. He will take a 0.97 ERA, 0.81 WHIP, and 22.8% K-BB rate into this one. Those are historically dominant numbers by any measure, and they reflect a pitcher who is operating at the peak of his physical capabilities as a full two-way player for the first time since before his Tommy John surgery.

Ohtani's arsenal against the Giants lineup is the key matchup angle. The Giants are 18-24 on the season and have been inconsistent against elite right-handed pitching despite winning the first two games of this current series against the Dodgers. If anything, LA losing the last two nights -- by 10 combined runs no less -- might even add to Ohtani's K upside today as the Dodgers will be desperate to knock off a rival.

His 42 strikeouts in 37 innings is a 10.2 K/9 pace, and we need just seven punchouts from him today. I think that's very doable for Ohtani, who might be in the best pitching form of his MLB career.

Kyle Bradish Under 5.5 Strikeouts: Best Strikeout Prop Under for Yankees vs. Orioles

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles, 1:05 PM ET

Kyle Bradish - Strikeouts Kyle Bradish Under May 13 5:06pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Through 41 innings this season, Bradish has managed a 4.83 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, and 45:22 K:BB ratio. In short, he's struggling a bit, and now he has to take on one of the game's best offenses.

Bradish continues to struggle with his command this season, posting a 5.10 BB/9, and has made it through six innings in only one of his seven starts.

The structural problem for the over is clear: Bradish's walk rate is among the highest in the American League, and walks inflate his pitch count without producing strikeouts. When a pitcher walks too many batters and is consistently pulled between the fourth and sixth inning due to elevated counts, the strikeout accumulation simply does not reach the 6-K threshold with reliable consistency.

The matchup against the Yankees compounds the under case. New York features one of the most patient batting orders in the American League, with hitters who draw walks at an elite rate and work deep counts — precisely the type of approach that forces walk-prone pitchers like Bradish into high pitch counts. A Yankees lineup seeing Bradish for the second time in one week is even more likely to be selective and patient, further suppressing his strikeout ceiling.

Bradish has good stuff, but he hasn't been able to harness it. Unless he's able to be in the zone much more than he has been so far this season, Bradish should have a tough time fanning at least six Yankees.

Strikeout Prop Betting — Frequently Asked Questions

What are the best MLB strikeout prop bets today (May 13, 2026)? The three best MLB strikeout props on Wednesday are: Shota Imanaga Over 5.5 Ks (Cubs vs. Braves), Shohei Ohtani Over 6.5 Ks (Giants vs. Dodgers), and Kyle Bradish Under 5.5 Ks (Yankees vs. Orioles). All available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

What is a strikeout prop bet? A strikeout prop bet is a wager on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher will record in a given game. FanDuel Sportsbook will set an over/under line — for example, 6.5 strikeouts — and you bet whether the pitcher will go over or under that number.

How do strikeout prop bets work? Sportsbooks post a strikeout total for a starting pitcher before each game. You pick either the over (more strikeouts than the line) or the under (fewer strikeouts than the line). The bet is typically settled on the pitcher's official strikeouts recorded, regardless of how long he stays in the game.

What stats should I look at for strikeout prop bets? The most important stats to research are the pitcher's strikeouts per nine innings (K/9), strikeout rate (K%), swinging strike rate (SwStr%), pitch counts and recent strikeout totals over his last several starts. You should also look at the opposing lineup's strikeout rate, as some teams swing and miss more than others.

What is swinging strike rate and why does it matter? Swinging strike rate (SwStr%) measures how often a pitcher generates swings and misses on all pitches thrown. It is one of the strongest predictors of strikeout performance.

Can I parlay strikeout props? Yes, FanDuel allows you to combine strikeout props with other player props or game markets into a parlay.

How do I bet MLB strikeout props on FanDuel? Navigate to sportsbook.fanduel.com/navigation/mlb, select a game, and click the Pitcher Props tab. Pitcher strikeout totals are listed under Player Strikeouts — choose Over or Under on your selected starter.

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Which strikeout props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.