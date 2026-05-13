Best MLB NRFI Picks Today May 13: No Run First Inning Bets & Odds

Today's Top NRFI Picks at a Glance

Yankees vs. Orioles NRFI — Fried first-inning dominance vs. Bradish walk-heavy profile

Cubs vs. Braves NRFI — Imanaga elite first-inning splitter, Ritchie ground-ball approach

Giants vs. Dodgers NRFI — Ohtani historic first-inning profile, Ray disciplined approach

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

Please note: lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

NRFI Picks: No Run First Inning Bets for Today

Max Fried (Yankees) vs. Kyle Bradish (Orioles)

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under May 13 5:06pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Max Fried is the primary NRFI anchor in this matchup. Fried boasts a 2.41 expected ERA and 2.91 actual ERA -- numbers that reflect elite command and control in the opening frame when his fastball-curveball combination is at maximum velocity and deception. Fried's six-pitch arsenal is most effective in the first inning before opposing lineups have calibrated against his release point, and his curveball — which generates a 42% chase rate — creates early-count swing-and-miss against Baltimore's lineup. The Orioles' top-of-order features patient right-handed hitters who work counts, but Fried's ability to generate early-count outs can limit the first-inning traffic.

Kyle Bradish presents the other side of this NRFI, and while his overall 2026 numbers have been meh, his first-inning profile is more stable than his full-game ERA suggests. Bradish's velocity has been at its peak in the first frame, and his fastball-slider combination is at maximum deception before New York's patient lineup begins working counts. He'll need to navigate some HR threats, but I think he can do it.

Shota Imanaga (Cubs) vs. Jordan Ritchie (Braves)

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under May 13 11:16pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Shota Imanaga's first-inning profile is a strong NRFI anchor, and it is built on one foundational fact: Imanaga's 0.93 WHIP this season is among the best in the National League, and he has allowed just one run over 13 innings in his last two starts while fanning 15. He's clearly in a groove.

His splitter is at maximum deception in the first inning before Atlanta's lineup has game-day calibration against his release point. The four-seam fastball that the Cubs helped him design as an apparatus to train him to elevate in the zone creates a pitch that cold hitters consistently miss above — especially right-handed batters who struggle with rising action in the upper third.

The Braves' top-of-order lineup -- weakened by the absence of Ronald Acuna Jr. -- features aggressive early-count swingers who attack right-handers with their fastball recognition. Against Imanaga, whose elevated four-seamer produces swing-and-miss above the zone, those aggressive early swings generate weak contact rather than baserunners. Imanaga's 11:3 walk rate this season means first-inning traffic from free passes is essentially nonexistent.

Jordan Ritchie counters for Atlanta wit a ground-ball-heavy approach that can suppress Chicago's early-inning scoring. The Cubs' disciplined lineup tends to work counts and take pitches in the first frame rather than attacking immediately.

Robbie Ray (Giants) vs. Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers)

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under May 14 2:11am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Shohei Ohtani has not allowed more than two runs in any start this season and carries a 0.97 ERA with a 0.81 WHIP across 37 innings. His triple-digit heater is at peak velocity and maximum movement in the opening frame. The Giants should have a tough time generating traffic early.

The Giants' lineup presents a favorable NRFI profile for Ohtani. Their 18-24 record reflects a lineup that has been inconsistent offensively, and their road numbers are below the MLB average. The top of their order features contact-first hitters who don't usually produce quick-strike power.

On the other side, Robbie Ray brings a 2.76 ERA and 1.09 WHIP to the table. His fastball-slider combination is at maximum velocity in the first frame, and the Dodgers' lineup — while talented — has been quiet offensively of late. It's also a boost to Ray's first-inning outlook that Ohtani likely won't hit today.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is an NRFI bet in MLB? NRFI stands for No Run First Inning. It is a bet that neither team scores in the first inning of a baseball game. On FanDuel, find it under the Innings tab as "1st Inning 0.5 Runs — Under."

NRFI Betting — Frequently Asked Questions

What are the best NRFI picks for May 13, 2026? The three best NRFI picks on Wednesday are: Yankees vs. Orioles (Fried vs. Bradish), Cubs vs. Braves (Imanaga vs. Ritchie), and Giants vs. Dodgers (Ray vs. Ohtani). All available at sportsbook.fanduel.com/navigation/mlb.

Why is Shohei Ohtani a good NRFI bet today? Ohtani carries a 0.97 ERA and 0.81 WHIP — he has not allowed more than two runs in any start this season. His splitter and fastball at peak velocity in the first inning make the Giants' first-inning scoring extremely unlikely at Dodger Stadium.

What does NRFI mean in baseball betting? NRFI stands for No Run First Inning. It's a baseball bet where you wager that neither team will score in the first inning. The opposite bet — at least one run scored in the first inning — is called YRFI (Yes Run First Inning).

How does a NRFI bet work? A NRFI bet is settled when the first inning is completed. If both teams fail to score, your bet wins. If either team scores one or more runs, the bet loses. The final game score has no bearing on the outcome.

What is the difference between NRFI and YRFI? NRFI bets that no runs will score in the first inning, while YRFI bets that at least one run will.

What stats should I look at for NRFI bets? The most important factors are usually each starting pitcher's first-inning ERA, WHIP, and strikeout rate (K%). You should also look at each team's first-inning batting average and on-base percentage as well as individual player stats for the first few batters in the lineup for each team.

Can I parlay NRFI bets? Yes, FanDuel lets you parlay NRFIs across multiple games on the same slate.

How do you bet NRFI on FanDuel? Go to sportsbook.fanduel.com/navigation/mlb, click a game, select the Innings tab, and find "1st Inning 0.5 Runs." Choose Under to bet NRFI. You can parlay multiple NRFI picks into a single wager for a higher combined payout.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.