PGA Championship Odds: Who Are the Favorites Heading Into Today's First Round?

The second major of the golf season starts today as Aronimink Golf Club hosts the 2026 PGA Championship.

Who are the favorites this week?

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

2026 PGA Championship Odds

Full PGA Championship odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golfer Odds Scottie Scheffler +480 Rory McIlroy +950 Cameron Young +1200 Jon Rahm +1500 Ludvig Åberg +1600 Xander Schauffele +1800 Matt Fitzpatrick +2200 View Full Table ChevronDown

Check out our PGA Championship picks and predictions.

Golf Betting FAQ

What does it mean to bet on a golfer to win outright?

An outright winner bet — sometimes called a "to win" bet — is a wager on a specific golfer to finish first in the tournament. Because golf fields typically range from 70 to 156 players, winning outright is difficult, which is why odds for most players are expressed as large positive numbers (e.g., +1200 or +5000). A $100 wager on a +1200 golfer would return $1,200 in profit if that player wins.

What is a Top 5, Top 10, or Top 20 finish bet?

Finish position bets let you wager on a golfer to finish within a specified range on the final leaderboard, regardless of whether they win. A Top 10 bet pays out if the player finishes anywhere from first through 10th place. Odds are naturally shorter than outright markets to reflect the higher likelihood of success — a player might be +1200 to win but only +200 to finish Top 10.

How does a make/miss the cut bet work?

Most professional golf tournaments feature a 36-hole cut, trimming the field halfway through the tourney; the exact number of golfers who make the cut varies by event. A make/miss the cut bet is a simple two-way wager on whether a specific golfer will survive that cut and play the weekend.

What is a head-to-head matchup bet in golf?

A head-to-head matchup bet pairs two golfers against each other for the full tournament or for a single round, with the bet paying out based on which player finishes higher on the leaderboard.

What is a first-round leader bet?

A first-round leader bet is a wager on which golfer will post the lowest score in the first round (usually on Thursday). First-round leader bets tend to carry large odds given the size of the field and the variance of one-day results.

How do strokes gained statistics help with golf betting?

Strokes gained (SG) is the foundational analytical framework for modern golf handicapping. Rather than measuring raw statistics like fairways hit or greens in regulation, strokes gained measures how much better or worse a player performs relative to the field average on each shot. The four key categories are Strokes Gained: Off the Tee (SG:OTT), Approach (SG:APP), Around the Green (SG:ARG), and Putting (SG:PUTT).

Why does course fit matter in golf betting?

Unlike team sports with a consistent playing environment, every golf course demands a different skill set. If an event is being held at a courses previously visited by the PGA Tour, that allow bettors to examine historical performance data — which players have gained strokes and contended at that venue in the past. Some golfers tend to perform better -- or struggle -- at certain course types.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.