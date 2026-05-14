Cavaliers vs. Pistons Eastern Semifinals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for May 15

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Friday, May 15, 2026

Friday, May 15, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: Amazon Prime Video

The Detroit Pistons are slight 3.5-point underdogs for a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena on Friday, beginning at 7 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video. The Cavaliers are up 3-2 in the series. The matchup has an over/under of 209.5 points.

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -3.5 209.5 -172 +144

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cavaliers win (52.4%)

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have put together a 33-47-2 record against the spread this season.

The Pistons have played 82 games, with 44 wins against the spread.

This season, Cavaliers games have hit the over 41 times.

Pistons games this season have gone over the point total 40 times in 82 opportunities (48.8%).

Cleveland has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 17 times in 41 opportunities at home, and it has covered 16 times in 41 opportunities on the road.

Looking at over/unders, the Cavaliers hit the over less often in home games, as they've eclipsed the total 17 times in 41 opportunities this season (41.5%). In away games, they have hit the over 24 times in 41 opportunities (58.5%).

Detroit has performed better against the spread away (23-16-1) than at home (21-19-1) this season.

Pistons games have gone above the over/under 48.8% of the time both at home (20 of 41) and on the road (20 of 41) this season.

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell averages 27.9 points, 4.5 boards and 5.7 assists, shooting 48.3% from the field and 36.4% from downtown, with 3.2 made treys per contest (sixth in NBA).

James Harden averages 23.6 points, 4.8 boards and 8 assists, shooting 43.4% from the field and 37.5% from downtown, with 3.1 made 3-pointers per contest (ninth in NBA).

Evan Mobley averages 18.2 points, 9 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Jarrett Allen is averaging 15.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Jaylon Tyson is averaging 13.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham averages 23.9 points for the Pistons, plus 5.5 boards and 9.9 assists.

The Pistons are receiving 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Jalen Duren.

The Pistons get 9.9 points per game from Ausar Thompson, plus 5.7 boards and 3.1 assists.

The Pistons are receiving 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Tobias Harris.

Per game, Duncan Robinson gets the Pistons 12.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.

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