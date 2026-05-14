Dodgers vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 14

Odds updated as of 5:11 a.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are among the MLB teams in action on Thursday, versus the San Francisco Giants.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs Giants Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (25-18) vs. San Francisco Giants (18-25)

Date: Thursday, May 14, 2026

Thursday, May 14, 2026 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: MLB Network, SportsNet LA, and NBCS-BA

Dodgers vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-174) | SF: (+146)

LAD: (-174) | SF: (+146) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+116) | SF: +1.5 (-140)

LAD: -1.5 (+116) | SF: +1.5 (-140) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Dodgers vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan (Dodgers) - 2-1, 4.79 ERA vs Landen Roupp (Giants) - 5-3, 3.09 ERA

The Dodgers will give the nod to Emmet Sheehan (2-1, 4.79 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Giants will counter with Landen Roupp (5-3, 3.09 ERA). When Sheehan starts, his team is 3-4-0 against the spread this season. Sheehan's team is 4-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Giants have gone 4-4-0 against the spread when Roupp starts. The Giants are 4-1 in Roupp's five starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Dodgers vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (58.7%)

Dodgers vs Giants Moneyline

San Francisco is the underdog, +146 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -174 favorite at home.

Dodgers vs Giants Spread

The Giants are +1.5 on the run line against the Dodgers. The Giants are -140 to cover, and the Dodgers are +116.

Dodgers vs Giants Over/Under

The over/under for the Dodgers versus Giants contest on May 14 has been set at 8.5, with +100 odds on the over and -122 odds on the under.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Giants Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been victorious in 25, or 58.1%, of the 43 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Los Angeles has been victorious 16 times in 29 chances when named as a favorite of at least -174 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers' games have gone over the total in 19 of their 43 opportunities.

The Dodgers have posted a record of 20-23-0 against the spread this season.

The Giants have won 37.9% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (11-18).

San Francisco has a 4-1 record (winning 80% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +146 or longer.

In the 43 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Giants, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 18 times (18-22-3).

The Giants have put together an 18-25-0 record against the spread this season (covering 41.9% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Andy Pages has an OPS of .895, fueled by an OBP of .360 and a team-best slugging percentage of .535 this season. He has a .312 batting average.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 11th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.

Kyle Tucker is batting .260 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .416 with an on-base percentage of .359.

Among all qualifying players, he is 73rd in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage.

Tucker has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .333 with three doubles and five walks.

Max Muncy leads Los Angeles with 37 hits. He is batting .272 this season and 16 of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Freddie Freeman is batting .277 with a .350 OBP and 20 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Freeman heads into this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .267 with a double and four walks.

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has put up an on-base percentage of .347 and a slugging percentage of .380. Both lead the Giants. He's batting .310.

He ranks 13th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 103rd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Casey Schmitt leads his team with 37 hits. He has a batting average of .285 while slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 35th in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage.

Jung Hoo Lee is batting .265 with 10 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks.

Heliot Ramos has 12 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 10 walks while hitting .272.

Dodgers vs Giants Head to Head

5/13/2026: 4-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

4-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 5/12/2026: 6-2 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

6-2 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 5/11/2026: 9-3 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

9-3 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/23/2026: 3-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/22/2026: 3-0 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

3-0 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/21/2026: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

3-1 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/21/2025: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

3-1 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 9/20/2025: 7-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

7-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 9/19/2025: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/18/2025: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

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