Royals vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 14

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

On Thursday in MLB, the Kansas City Royals are up against the Chicago White Sox.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game.

Royals vs White Sox Game Info

Kansas City Royals (19-24) vs. Chicago White Sox (21-21)

Date: Thursday, May 14, 2026

Thursday, May 14, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and Royals.TV

Royals vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: KC: (-138) | CHW: (+118)

KC: (-138) | CHW: (+118) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+125) | CHW: +1.5 (-150)

KC: -1.5 (+125) | CHW: +1.5 (-150) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Royals vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kris Bubic (Royals) - 3-1, 3.50 ERA vs Anthony Kay (White Sox) - 2-1, 4.89 ERA

The Royals will give the ball to Kris Bubic (3-1, 3.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Anthony Kay (2-1, 4.89 ERA). When Bubic starts, his team is 4-4-0 against the spread this season. Bubic's team has a record of 5-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Kay starts, the White Sox are 3-2-0 against the spread. The White Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline in five of Kay's starts this season, and they went 2-3 in those games.

Royals vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Royals win (58.5%)

Royals vs White Sox Moneyline

The Royals vs White Sox moneyline has Kansas City as a -138 favorite, while Chicago is a +118 underdog at home.

Royals vs White Sox Spread

The Royals are at the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Royals are +125 to cover the runline, with the White Sox being -150.

Royals versus White Sox on May 14 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Bet on Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Royals vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Royals have been chosen as favorites in 22 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (50%) in those games.

This year Kansas City has won six of nine games when listed as at least -138 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Royals have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 18 of 41 chances this season.

The Royals have an against the spread record of 18-23-0 in 41 games with a line this season.

The White Sox have gone 18-18 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

Chicago has a record of 12-14 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer (46.2%).

The White Sox have played in 40 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 21 times (21-19-0).

The White Sox have put together a 23-17-0 record against the spread this season (covering 57.5% of the time).

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in OBP (.378), slugging percentage (.506) and total hits (52) this season. He has a .306 batting average.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 15th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.

Witt will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .375 with two doubles, five home runs, four walks and seven RBIs.

Maikel Garcia is batting .277 with 12 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 19 walks, while slugging .421 with an on-base percentage of .350.

Among all qualified, he is 42nd in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 71st in slugging percentage.

Vinnie Pasquantino has 32 hits this season and has a slash line of .209/.290/.359.

Pasquantino has logged a hit or more in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .316 with two walks and three RBIs.

Carter Jensen has been key for Kansas City with 29 hits, an OBP of .326 plus a slugging percentage of .411.

Jensen enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, three walks and an RBI.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has accumulated an on-base percentage of .376, a team-best for the White Sox. He's batting .240 and slugging .473.

Including all the qualifying players in the majors, he is 103rd in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage.

Vargas takes a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .438 with a double, two home runs, four walks and five RBIs.

Munetaka Murakami's 34 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .228 while slugging .537 with an on-base percentage of .363.

His batting average is 117th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 14th in slugging.

Colson Montgomery has eight doubles, 11 home runs and 16 walks while batting .230.

Chase Meidroth's .393 slugging percentage leads his team.

Royals vs White Sox Head to Head

5/13/2026: 6-5 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-5 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/12/2026: 6-5 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-5 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/11/2026: 2-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

2-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 4/10/2026: 2-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

2-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/9/2026: 2-0 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

2-0 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 8/27/2025: 12-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

12-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/26/2025: 5-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/25/2025: 7-0 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-0 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/17/2025: 6-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

6-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 8/16/2025: 6-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

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