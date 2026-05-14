NFL 2026 Schedule Release: How Miles Traveled Impacts Playoff Odds and Super Bowl Chances
Every NFL season tells a story of yards gained on the field. But there's another yardage number that rarely gets its due — the miles logged at 35,000 feet. In 2026, travel fatigue is shaping up to be one of the most underrated factors in the race for Super Bowl LXI, and the gap between the league's most and least-traveled franchises is more dramatic than in recent memory.
The San Francisco 49ers lead all 32 teams with a projected 38,105 miles — nearly 3,300 miles more than the second-place Los Angeles Rams at 34,847. At the other end, the Carolina Panthers check in at just 8,740 miles, meaning San Francisco will log more than four times the travel burden of Carolina across a 17-game season. That's not just a logistical footnote. It's a competitive variable with real consequences for depth, injury risk, player performance, and ultimately, playoff odds.
THE SCIENCE OF TRAVEL FATIGUE
Before diving into individual teams, it's worth establishing what the research actually says. Studies published in peer-reviewed sports medicine journals consistently show that transcontinental travel — particularly eastward — disrupts circadian rhythms in ways that suppress reaction time, increase injury risk, and impair peak athletic output for up to 72 hours post-arrival. NFL players are not immune. They're elite, yes, but the human body's relationship with time zones is undefeated.
The NFL's own scheduling office acknowledges travel burden in a limited way (assigning West Coast teams some late-start flexibility for east coast road games), but it can only do so much. When you're a team like the 49ers or Rams operating out of the Pacific Time Zone, you're routinely asking players to perform at 10am body-clock time for east coast road games. The evidence on that disadvantage is substantial.
Key physiological factors at play: sleep disruption, dehydration at altitude, reduced practice quality due to travel days, and cumulative fatigue across a long season. That final point is critical. It's rarely the Week 2 road trip that breaks a team — it's the Week 14 cross-country flight after four straight road games that catches up with rosters when the playoff race is most intense.
ALL 32 TEAMS: TRAVEL VS. ODDS
Below is every team ranked by projected season miles alongside their current FanDuel playoff odds and Super Bowl LXI futures. The "travel impact" classification reflects our assessment of how significantly mileage creates competitive headwinds given each team's depth, roster age, divisional context, and schedule clustering.
|Rank
|Team
|Miles
|Conf.
|Playoffs
|SB LXI
|Travel Impact
|1
|San Francisco 49ers
|38,105
|NFC
|-156
|+1600
|⚠ Very High
|2
|Los Angeles Rams
|34,847
|NFC
|-330
|+700
|⚠ Very High
|3
|Houston Texans
|28,470
|AFC
|-158
|+2000
|◆ Moderate
|4
|Dallas Cowboys
|27,980
|NFC
|+102
|+2200
|◆ Moderate
|5
|New England Patriots
|27,590
|AFC
|-210
|+1600
|◆ Moderate
|6
|Miami Dolphins
|27,568
|AFC
|+1300
|+25000
|⚠ Very High
|7
|Los Angeles Chargers
|24,816
|AFC
|-168
|+1600
|⚠ Very High
|8
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|23,392
|AFC
|-112
|+2500
|◆ Moderate
|9
|Philadelphia Eagles
|22,115
|NFC
|-154
|+1800
|✓ Low
|10
|Seattle Seahawks
|22,056
|NFC
|-255
|+1000
|◆ Moderate
|11
|New Orleans Saints
|21,892
|NFC
|+200
|+8000
|✓ Low
|12
|Las Vegas Raiders
|21,099
|AFC
|+530
|+12500
|⚠ Very High
|13
|Buffalo Bills
|19,734
|AFC
|-340
|+1000
|✓ Low
|14
|Denver Broncos
|19,129
|AFC
|-146
|+2000
|✓ Low
|15
|Detroit Lions
|18,958
|NFC
|-196
|+1900
|✓ Low
|16
|Washington Commanders
|18,491
|NFC
|+194
|+5000
|✓ Low
|17
|Kansas City Chiefs
|18,401
|AFC
|-188
|+1600
|— Minimal
|18
|Tennessee Titans
|18,157
|AFC
|+410
|+20000
|— Minimal
|27
|New York Jets
|14,038
|AFC
|+870
|+25000
|— Minimal
|28
|Green Bay Packers
|12,673
|NFC
|-134
|+2000
|— Minimal
|31
|Cleveland Browns
|9,073
|AFC
|+530
|+22500
|— Minimal
|32
|Carolina Panthers
|8,740
|NFC
|+215
|+6000
|— Minimal
THE TEAMS MOST IMPACTED
Not all travel miles are created equal. It's not simply about quantity — it's about when those miles come, where they're going (eastward travel disrupts circadian rhythms more severely), and whether the team has the roster depth to absorb the toll. Here are the franchises where miles traveled figures most prominently in their 2026 outlook.
The Las Vegas Raiders deserve a special mention here. At 21,099 miles with +530 playoff odds, they're a West Coast team with a modest travel load — but the Raiders play in a city that creates unique recovery and lifestyle challenges of its own. Nightlife culture, irregular sleep patterns on home game weeks, and an older roster in rebuilding mode make their travel data somewhat misleading in a positive direction.
PLAYERS WHO FEEL IT MOST
Travel fatigue doesn't hit all position groups equally. Running backs carry the most physical punishment and recover the hardest. Wide receivers on speed-heavy offenses lose their edge when legs are heavy. Quarterbacks on rhythm-based systems lose timing precision. And offensive linemen, whose performance is built on synchronized technique, can unravel after disrupted weekly preparation. Here are the key names to monitor across the highest-travel teams.
Travel data isn't just a story for futures bettors — it's a weekly edge for DFS and season-long fantasy managers. Here's how to weaponize miles traveled in your lineup decisions.
THE BOTTOM LINE ON MILES & MONEY
Travel burden is not the only variable in the 2026 NFL season — but it is a legitimately underweighted one. The market has already priced talent, coaching, and schedule difficulty. What it hasn't fully priced is the compounding physical toll of logging nearly 40,000 miles over a 17-week gauntlet.
The 49ers are the team most arguably hurt by this factor. A roster already stretched thin by injuries in prior seasons now faces the heaviest travel load in the league. Their playoff odds (-156) are reasonable but their Super Bowl number (+1600) may actually be undervaluing the travel toll rather than overpricing it.
The Rams are the paradox: heaviest realistic contender by travel burden, yet the SB favorite at +700. The market is essentially betting that Sean McVay and a loaded roster simply overcomes this. Perhaps they will. But bettors eyeing a Rams futures ticket should factor in late-January road games as a specific vulnerability.
The Kansas City Chiefs, sitting at #17 in travel with a legitimate +1600 SB price, look like a quietly underrated bet when you factor in geographic advantage. Their opponents are flying coast-to-coast; Mahomes is sleeping in his own bed. That has historically mattered in January, and there's no reason to think 2027 will be different.
For fantasy and DFS purposes, the travel angle is a powerful week-to-week differentiator. Use it on east coast road games for West Coast teams — particularly the 49ers, Rams, and Chargers — as a built-in fade or opposing DST target. The edge is real, it's consistent, and it's almost always available at full price.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.