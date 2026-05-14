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NFL 2026 Schedule Release: How Miles Traveled Impacts Playoff Odds and Super Bowl Chances

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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NFL 2026 Schedule Release: How Miles Traveled Impacts Playoff Odds and Super Bowl Chances
NFL 2026: Miles Traveled & Playoff Impact | FanDuel Research

Every NFL season tells a story of yards gained on the field. But there's another yardage number that rarely gets its due — the miles logged at 35,000 feet. In 2026, travel fatigue is shaping up to be one of the most underrated factors in the race for Super Bowl LXI, and the gap between the league's most and least-traveled franchises is more dramatic than in recent memory.

The San Francisco 49ers lead all 32 teams with a projected 38,105 miles — nearly 3,300 miles more than the second-place Los Angeles Rams at 34,847. At the other end, the Carolina Panthers check in at just 8,740 miles, meaning San Francisco will log more than four times the travel burden of Carolina across a 17-game season. That's not just a logistical footnote. It's a competitive variable with real consequences for depth, injury risk, player performance, and ultimately, playoff odds.

01

THE SCIENCE OF TRAVEL FATIGUE

Before diving into individual teams, it's worth establishing what the research actually says. Studies published in peer-reviewed sports medicine journals consistently show that transcontinental travel — particularly eastward — disrupts circadian rhythms in ways that suppress reaction time, increase injury risk, and impair peak athletic output for up to 72 hours post-arrival. NFL players are not immune. They're elite, yes, but the human body's relationship with time zones is undefeated.

The NFL's own scheduling office acknowledges travel burden in a limited way (assigning West Coast teams some late-start flexibility for east coast road games), but it can only do so much. When you're a team like the 49ers or Rams operating out of the Pacific Time Zone, you're routinely asking players to perform at 10am body-clock time for east coast road games. The evidence on that disadvantage is substantial.

"High travel burden doesn't just tire players — it compresses recovery windows, stresses the offensive line, and tests rosters that lack quality depth. The teams at the top of this list are essentially playing a tougher schedule before kickoff even happens." — FanDuel Research Analysis

Key physiological factors at play: sleep disruption, dehydration at altitude, reduced practice quality due to travel days, and cumulative fatigue across a long season. That final point is critical. It's rarely the Week 2 road trip that breaks a team — it's the Week 14 cross-country flight after four straight road games that catches up with rosters when the playoff race is most intense.

02

ALL 32 TEAMS: TRAVEL VS. ODDS

Below is every team ranked by projected season miles alongside their current FanDuel playoff odds and Super Bowl LXI futures. The "travel impact" classification reflects our assessment of how significantly mileage creates competitive headwinds given each team's depth, roster age, divisional context, and schedule clustering.

RankTeamMilesConf.PlayoffsSB LXITravel Impact
1San Francisco 49ers38,105NFC-156+1600⚠ Very High
2Los Angeles Rams34,847NFC-330+700⚠ Very High
3Houston Texans28,470AFC-158+2000◆ Moderate
4Dallas Cowboys27,980NFC+102+2200◆ Moderate
5New England Patriots27,590AFC-210+1600◆ Moderate
6Miami Dolphins27,568AFC+1300+25000⚠ Very High
7Los Angeles Chargers24,816AFC-168+1600⚠ Very High
8Jacksonville Jaguars23,392AFC-112+2500◆ Moderate
9Philadelphia Eagles22,115NFC-154+1800✓ Low
10Seattle Seahawks22,056NFC-255+1000◆ Moderate
11New Orleans Saints21,892NFC+200+8000✓ Low
12Las Vegas Raiders21,099AFC+530+12500⚠ Very High
13Buffalo Bills19,734AFC-340+1000✓ Low
14Denver Broncos19,129AFC-146+2000✓ Low
15Detroit Lions18,958NFC-196+1900✓ Low
16Washington Commanders18,491NFC+194+5000✓ Low
17Kansas City Chiefs18,401AFC-188+1600— Minimal
18Tennessee Titans18,157AFC+410+20000— Minimal
27New York Jets14,038AFC+870+25000— Minimal
28Green Bay Packers12,673NFC-134+2000— Minimal
31Cleveland Browns9,073AFC+530+22500— Minimal
32Carolina Panthers8,740NFC+215+6000— Minimal
03

THE TEAMS MOST IMPACTED

Not all travel miles are created equal. It's not simply about quantity — it's about when those miles come, where they're going (eastward travel disrupts circadian rhythms more severely), and whether the team has the roster depth to absorb the toll. Here are the franchises where miles traveled figures most prominently in their 2026 outlook.

Most Impacted
San Francisco 49ers
#1
38,105
Projected Season Miles
Playoffs: -156
Super Bowl: +1600
The Niners are the league's most-traveled franchise by a significant margin. Playing out of Santa Clara means every cross-country road trip carries a heavy time-zone penalty. The biggest concern is late-season fatigue — their 2026 schedule clusters multiple east coast road games in the back half. With Brock Purdy's accuracy historically sensitive to rhythm and timing, disrupted prep weeks could show up on the scoresheet. Their relatively long Super Bowl odds (+1600) despite solid playoff odds (-156) may partly reflect this deep-run durability concern.
High Miles, High Expectations
Los Angeles Rams
#2
34,847
Projected Season Miles
Playoffs: -330
Super Bowl: +700
The most fascinating entry on this list. The Rams travel the second-most of any team yet sit as the SB LXI favorite at +700. That suggests bettors and the market believe talent and coaching override travel burden — but it's a genuine risk factor. Sean McVay's offense relies on intricate spacing and chemistry. Red-eye flights disrupt that preparation routine. Watch for any late-season performance dips on back-to-back road stretches; that's where this travel burden could surface at the worst possible moment.
The Hidden Risk
Miami Dolphins
#6
27,568
Projected Season Miles
Playoffs: +1300
Super Bowl: +25000
Miami's combination of massive travel load and long playoff odds (+1300) makes them arguably the most travel-burdened underdog in the AFC. The Dolphins' speed-dependent offense is uniquely vulnerable to fatigue — tempo plays require peak athleticism. When tired legs show up, Tua Tagovailoa's downfield connections suffer, and Miami's entire offensive identity erodes. Heavy miles on a roster already facing questions about depth makes this a franchise to watch for late-season collapses.
The Travel Advantage
Kansas City Chiefs
#17
18,401
Projected Season Miles
Playoffs: -188
Super Bowl: +1600
Smack in the geographic heart of the country, Kansas City carries one of the lightest travel loads for a legitimate Super Bowl contender. This is an underappreciated structural advantage for Patrick Mahomes and company. Fewer disrupted prep weeks, more consistent sleep patterns, less cumulative fatigue — it compounds over 17 weeks and a potential four-round playoff run. The Chiefs' playoff dynasty isn't just about Mahomes; it's partly about sustainable scheduling logistics that other contenders simply don't have.

The Las Vegas Raiders deserve a special mention here. At 21,099 miles with +530 playoff odds, they're a West Coast team with a modest travel load — but the Raiders play in a city that creates unique recovery and lifestyle challenges of its own. Nightlife culture, irregular sleep patterns on home game weeks, and an older roster in rebuilding mode make their travel data somewhat misleading in a positive direction.

04

PLAYERS WHO FEEL IT MOST

Travel fatigue doesn't hit all position groups equally. Running backs carry the most physical punishment and recover the hardest. Wide receivers on speed-heavy offenses lose their edge when legs are heavy. Quarterbacks on rhythm-based systems lose timing precision. And offensive linemen, whose performance is built on synchronized technique, can unravel after disrupted weekly preparation. Here are the key names to monitor across the highest-travel teams.

Running Back
Christian McCaffrey
San Francisco 49ers · 38,105 miles
✈ 38,105 mi
CMC is unquestionably one of the most talented backs in the NFL, but he is also one of the most usage-dependent. The Niners lean on him heavily in pass and run game, and cumulative fatigue is already a documented concern given his workload. The heaviest travel burden in the league compounds the wear-and-tear risk significantly. Late-season snap counts and injury reports deserve close monitoring.
Fatigue Risk
Running Back
Devon Achane
Miami Dolphins · 27,568 miles
✈ 27,568 mi
Achane's entire value proposition is built on elite burst and acceleration — the exact physical traits that erode fastest under travel fatigue. Running backs absorb more punishment per snap than any position, and Achane's slight frame means recovery windows matter even more than for a traditional between-the-tackles back. On a Dolphins team likely chasing games late in the season with a heavy travel schedule, his usage efficiency and YPC in Weeks 12–17 road games deserves close attention.
Speed Decay Risk
Quarterback
Brock Purdy
San Francisco 49ers · 38,105 miles
✈ 38,105 mi
Purdy is a precision, timing-based quarterback who thrives on routine. His completion percentage and red zone accuracy are deeply tied to practiced rhythm with his receivers. Disrupted prep weeks from cross-country travel — particularly eastbound — are the exact conditions that expose this style of play. If Niners fans see inconsistent performances in road games, don't just look at the defense.
Rhythm Disruption
Wide Receiver
Puka Nacua
Los Angeles Rams · 34,847 miles
✈ 34,847 mi
Nacua's route precision and YAC ability make him LA's most explosive receiver. But he's a younger player still building NFL-level conditioning. As the Rams' schedule intensifies in the back half, his role in a heavy-travel system makes him a player whose health timeline should be watched carefully by DFS and fantasy managers alike.
Workload Watch
Quarterback
C.J. Stroud
Houston Texans · 28,470 miles
✈ 28,470 mi
Stroud is a developing young quarterback still learning to manage the grind of a full NFL season. Houston's third-highest travel ranking is a legitimate variable for a team widely expected to contend. Stroud's performance in cross-country road games specifically will be a telling storyline — he's the type of quarterback whose accuracy suffers when his practice week is disrupted.
Development Risk
Quarterback
Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City Chiefs · 18,401 miles
✈ 18,401 mi
While travel fatigue burdens his rivals, Mahomes and the Chiefs enjoy a central-geography structural advantage. Fewer disrupted weeks means more consistent practice rhythm, better recovery, and peak performance available deep into January. For fantasy, he's the baseline QB1 with the additional benefit of a less physically taxing schedule than every other top-tier signal caller.
Travel Advantage
💰 Fantasy Football & DFS Implications
HOW TO PLAY THE TRAVEL ANGLE ALL SEASON

Travel data isn't just a story for futures bettors — it's a weekly edge for DFS and season-long fantasy managers. Here's how to weaponize miles traveled in your lineup decisions.

🟢 BUY / TARGET
Patrick Mahomes, QB
Chiefs · 18,401 mi · Less travel = more prep consistency
Consistent
Josh Allen, QB
Bills · 19,734 mi · Eastern team with manageable travel + elite rush floor
Low Risk
Detroit Lions Skill Players
Lions · 18,958 mi · Moderate travel, favorable NFC schedule
Volume
Eagles Weapons
Eagles · 22,115 mi · East coast base, most road games short-haul
Stack
Home Underdogs vs. 49ers/Rams
West Coast teams on east coast road games — prime spot for opposing DST
DFS Spot
🔴 FADE / MONITOR
CMC, RB
49ers · 38,105 mi · Late-season usage should be monitored closely
Fatigue Risk
Devon Achane, RB
Dolphins · 27,568 mi · Fade late-season road games; burst-dependent back
Week 14+
Dolphins Stack
Long odds (+25000 SB), heavy travel, likely trailing late
Avoid
Rams/49ers on East Coast Roads
Target opposing defenses in DFS when these teams travel east
Situational
LA Chargers RBs
Chargers · 24,816 mi · West Coast team, schedule nuances apply
Monitor
🏆 Final Verdict

THE BOTTOM LINE ON MILES & MONEY

Travel burden is not the only variable in the 2026 NFL season — but it is a legitimately underweighted one. The market has already priced talent, coaching, and schedule difficulty. What it hasn't fully priced is the compounding physical toll of logging nearly 40,000 miles over a 17-week gauntlet.

The 49ers are the team most arguably hurt by this factor. A roster already stretched thin by injuries in prior seasons now faces the heaviest travel load in the league. Their playoff odds (-156) are reasonable but their Super Bowl number (+1600) may actually be undervaluing the travel toll rather than overpricing it.

The Rams are the paradox: heaviest realistic contender by travel burden, yet the SB favorite at +700. The market is essentially betting that Sean McVay and a loaded roster simply overcomes this. Perhaps they will. But bettors eyeing a Rams futures ticket should factor in late-January road games as a specific vulnerability.

The Kansas City Chiefs, sitting at #17 in travel with a legitimate +1600 SB price, look like a quietly underrated bet when you factor in geographic advantage. Their opponents are flying coast-to-coast; Mahomes is sleeping in his own bed. That has historically mattered in January, and there's no reason to think 2027 will be different.

For fantasy and DFS purposes, the travel angle is a powerful week-to-week differentiator. Use it on east coast road games for West Coast teams — particularly the 49ers, Rams, and Chargers — as a built-in fade or opposing DST target. The edge is real, it's consistent, and it's almost always available at full price.

The miles flown this season won't show up in any box score. But in January, when legs are tired, prep is disrupted, and one possession separates playoff glory from an early flight home, those 38,000 miles will have had their say. — FanDuel Research

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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