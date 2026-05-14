NFL 2026 Schedule Release: How Miles Traveled Impacts Playoff Odds and Super Bowl Chances

Every NFL season tells a story of yards gained on the field. But there's another yardage number that rarely gets its due — the miles logged at 35,000 feet. In 2026, travel fatigue is shaping up to be one of the most underrated factors in the race for Super Bowl LXI, and the gap between the league's most and least-traveled franchises is more dramatic than in recent memory. The San Francisco 49ers lead all 32 teams with a projected 38,105 miles — nearly 3,300 miles more than the second-place Los Angeles Rams at 34,847. At the other end, the Carolina Panthers check in at just 8,740 miles, meaning San Francisco will log more than four times the travel burden of Carolina across a 17-game season. That's not just a logistical footnote. It's a competitive variable with real consequences for depth, injury risk, player performance, and ultimately, playoff odds. Most Traveled 38,105 San Francisco 49ers — projected season miles, #1 in the NFL Travel Gap: 1 vs 32 29,365 Miles separating the 49ers (38,105) from the Panthers (8,740) Super Bowl Favorite +700 LA Rams — the highest-traveled West Coast teams dominate the futures market

01 THE SCIENCE OF TRAVEL FATIGUE Before diving into individual teams, it's worth establishing what the research actually says. Studies published in peer-reviewed sports medicine journals consistently show that transcontinental travel — particularly eastward — disrupts circadian rhythms in ways that suppress reaction time, increase injury risk, and impair peak athletic output for up to 72 hours post-arrival. NFL players are not immune. They're elite, yes, but the human body's relationship with time zones is undefeated. The NFL's own scheduling office acknowledges travel burden in a limited way (assigning West Coast teams some late-start flexibility for east coast road games), but it can only do so much. When you're a team like the 49ers or Rams operating out of the Pacific Time Zone, you're routinely asking players to perform at 10am body-clock time for east coast road games. The evidence on that disadvantage is substantial. "High travel burden doesn't just tire players — it compresses recovery windows, stresses the offensive line, and tests rosters that lack quality depth. The teams at the top of this list are essentially playing a tougher schedule before kickoff even happens." — FanDuel Research Analysis Key physiological factors at play: sleep disruption, dehydration at altitude, reduced practice quality due to travel days, and cumulative fatigue across a long season. That final point is critical. It's rarely the Week 2 road trip that breaks a team — it's the Week 14 cross-country flight after four straight road games that catches up with rosters when the playoff race is most intense.

02 ALL 32 TEAMS: TRAVEL VS. ODDS Below is every team ranked by projected season miles alongside their current FanDuel playoff odds and Super Bowl LXI futures. The "travel impact" classification reflects our assessment of how significantly mileage creates competitive headwinds given each team's depth, roster age, divisional context, and schedule clustering. Rank Team Miles Conf. Playoffs SB LXI Travel Impact 1 San Francisco 49ers 38,105 NFC -156 +1600 ⚠ Very High 2 Los Angeles Rams 34,847 NFC -330 +700 ⚠ Very High 3 Houston Texans 28,470 AFC -158 +2000 ◆ Moderate 4 Dallas Cowboys 27,980 NFC +102 +2200 ◆ Moderate 5 New England Patriots 27,590 AFC -210 +1600 ◆ Moderate 6 Miami Dolphins 27,568 AFC +1300 +25000 ⚠ Very High 7 Los Angeles Chargers 24,816 AFC -168 +1600 ⚠ Very High 8 Jacksonville Jaguars 23,392 AFC -112 +2500 ◆ Moderate 9 Philadelphia Eagles 22,115 NFC -154 +1800 ✓ Low 10 Seattle Seahawks 22,056 NFC -255 +1000 ◆ Moderate 11 New Orleans Saints 21,892 NFC +200 +8000 ✓ Low 12 Las Vegas Raiders 21,099 AFC +530 +12500 ⚠ Very High 13 Buffalo Bills 19,734 AFC -340 +1000 ✓ Low 14 Denver Broncos 19,129 AFC -146 +2000 ✓ Low 15 Detroit Lions 18,958 NFC -196 +1900 ✓ Low 16 Washington Commanders 18,491 NFC +194 +5000 ✓ Low 17 Kansas City Chiefs 18,401 AFC -188 +1600 — Minimal 18 Tennessee Titans 18,157 AFC +410 +20000 — Minimal 27 New York Jets 14,038 AFC +870 +25000 — Minimal 28 Green Bay Packers 12,673 NFC -134 +2000 — Minimal 31 Cleveland Browns 9,073 AFC +530 +22500 — Minimal 32 Carolina Panthers 8,740 NFC +215 +6000 — Minimal

03 THE TEAMS MOST IMPACTED Not all travel miles are created equal. It's not simply about quantity — it's about when those miles come, where they're going (eastward travel disrupts circadian rhythms more severely), and whether the team has the roster depth to absorb the toll. Here are the franchises where miles traveled figures most prominently in their 2026 outlook. Most Impacted San Francisco 49ers #1 38,105 Projected Season Miles Playoffs: -156 Super Bowl: +1600 The Niners are the league's most-traveled franchise by a significant margin. Playing out of Santa Clara means every cross-country road trip carries a heavy time-zone penalty. The biggest concern is late-season fatigue — their 2026 schedule clusters multiple east coast road games in the back half. With Brock Purdy's accuracy historically sensitive to rhythm and timing, disrupted prep weeks could show up on the scoresheet. Their relatively long Super Bowl odds (+1600) despite solid playoff odds (-156) may partly reflect this deep-run durability concern. High Miles, High Expectations Los Angeles Rams #2 34,847 Projected Season Miles Playoffs: -330 Super Bowl: +700 The most fascinating entry on this list. The Rams travel the second-most of any team yet sit as the SB LXI favorite at +700. That suggests bettors and the market believe talent and coaching override travel burden — but it's a genuine risk factor. Sean McVay's offense relies on intricate spacing and chemistry. Red-eye flights disrupt that preparation routine. Watch for any late-season performance dips on back-to-back road stretches; that's where this travel burden could surface at the worst possible moment. The Hidden Risk Miami Dolphins #6 27,568 Projected Season Miles Playoffs: +1300 Super Bowl: +25000 Miami's combination of massive travel load and long playoff odds (+1300) makes them arguably the most travel-burdened underdog in the AFC. The Dolphins' speed-dependent offense is uniquely vulnerable to fatigue — tempo plays require peak athleticism. When tired legs show up, Tua Tagovailoa's downfield connections suffer, and Miami's entire offensive identity erodes. Heavy miles on a roster already facing questions about depth makes this a franchise to watch for late-season collapses. The Travel Advantage Kansas City Chiefs #17 18,401 Projected Season Miles Playoffs: -188 Super Bowl: +1600 Smack in the geographic heart of the country, Kansas City carries one of the lightest travel loads for a legitimate Super Bowl contender. This is an underappreciated structural advantage for Patrick Mahomes and company. Fewer disrupted prep weeks, more consistent sleep patterns, less cumulative fatigue — it compounds over 17 weeks and a potential four-round playoff run. The Chiefs' playoff dynasty isn't just about Mahomes; it's partly about sustainable scheduling logistics that other contenders simply don't have. The Las Vegas Raiders deserve a special mention here. At 21,099 miles with +530 playoff odds, they're a West Coast team with a modest travel load — but the Raiders play in a city that creates unique recovery and lifestyle challenges of its own. Nightlife culture, irregular sleep patterns on home game weeks, and an older roster in rebuilding mode make their travel data somewhat misleading in a positive direction.

04 PLAYERS WHO FEEL IT MOST Travel fatigue doesn't hit all position groups equally. Running backs carry the most physical punishment and recover the hardest. Wide receivers on speed-heavy offenses lose their edge when legs are heavy. Quarterbacks on rhythm-based systems lose timing precision. And offensive linemen, whose performance is built on synchronized technique, can unravel after disrupted weekly preparation. Here are the key names to monitor across the highest-travel teams. Running Back Christian McCaffrey San Francisco 49ers · 38,105 miles ✈ 38,105 mi CMC is unquestionably one of the most talented backs in the NFL, but he is also one of the most usage-dependent. The Niners lean on him heavily in pass and run game, and cumulative fatigue is already a documented concern given his workload. The heaviest travel burden in the league compounds the wear-and-tear risk significantly. Late-season snap counts and injury reports deserve close monitoring. Fatigue Risk Running Back Devon Achane Miami Dolphins · 27,568 miles ✈ 27,568 mi Achane's entire value proposition is built on elite burst and acceleration — the exact physical traits that erode fastest under travel fatigue. Running backs absorb more punishment per snap than any position, and Achane's slight frame means recovery windows matter even more than for a traditional between-the-tackles back. On a Dolphins team likely chasing games late in the season with a heavy travel schedule, his usage efficiency and YPC in Weeks 12–17 road games deserves close attention. Speed Decay Risk Quarterback Brock Purdy San Francisco 49ers · 38,105 miles ✈ 38,105 mi Purdy is a precision, timing-based quarterback who thrives on routine. His completion percentage and red zone accuracy are deeply tied to practiced rhythm with his receivers. Disrupted prep weeks from cross-country travel — particularly eastbound — are the exact conditions that expose this style of play. If Niners fans see inconsistent performances in road games, don't just look at the defense. Rhythm Disruption Wide Receiver Puka Nacua Los Angeles Rams · 34,847 miles ✈ 34,847 mi Nacua's route precision and YAC ability make him LA's most explosive receiver. But he's a younger player still building NFL-level conditioning. As the Rams' schedule intensifies in the back half, his role in a heavy-travel system makes him a player whose health timeline should be watched carefully by DFS and fantasy managers alike. Workload Watch Quarterback C.J. Stroud Houston Texans · 28,470 miles ✈ 28,470 mi Stroud is a developing young quarterback still learning to manage the grind of a full NFL season. Houston's third-highest travel ranking is a legitimate variable for a team widely expected to contend. Stroud's performance in cross-country road games specifically will be a telling storyline — he's the type of quarterback whose accuracy suffers when his practice week is disrupted. Development Risk Quarterback Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs · 18,401 miles ✈ 18,401 mi While travel fatigue burdens his rivals, Mahomes and the Chiefs enjoy a central-geography structural advantage. Fewer disrupted weeks means more consistent practice rhythm, better recovery, and peak performance available deep into January. For fantasy, he's the baseline QB1 with the additional benefit of a less physically taxing schedule than every other top-tier signal caller. Travel Advantage

💰 Fantasy Football & DFS Implications HOW TO PLAY THE TRAVEL ANGLE ALL SEASON Travel data isn't just a story for futures bettors — it's a weekly edge for DFS and season-long fantasy managers. Here's how to weaponize miles traveled in your lineup decisions. 🟢 BUY / TARGET Patrick Mahomes, QB Chiefs · 18,401 mi · Less travel = more prep consistency Consistent Josh Allen, QB Bills · 19,734 mi · Eastern team with manageable travel + elite rush floor Low Risk Detroit Lions Skill Players Lions · 18,958 mi · Moderate travel, favorable NFC schedule Volume Eagles Weapons Eagles · 22,115 mi · East coast base, most road games short-haul Stack Home Underdogs vs. 49ers/Rams West Coast teams on east coast road games — prime spot for opposing DST DFS Spot 🔴 FADE / MONITOR CMC, RB 49ers · 38,105 mi · Late-season usage should be monitored closely Fatigue Risk Devon Achane, RB Dolphins · 27,568 mi · Fade late-season road games; burst-dependent back Week 14+ Dolphins Stack Long odds (+25000 SB), heavy travel, likely trailing late Avoid Rams/49ers on East Coast Roads Target opposing defenses in DFS when these teams travel east Situational LA Chargers RBs Chargers · 24,816 mi · West Coast team, schedule nuances apply Monitor