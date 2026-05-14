Timberwolves vs. Spurs Western Semifinals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for May 15

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Friday, May 15, 2026

Friday, May 15, 2026 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: Amazon Prime Video

The San Antonio Spurs are 4.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on Friday, tipping off at 9:30 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video. The Spurs have a 3-2 series lead. The over/under in the matchup is 218.5.

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -4.5 218.5 -186 +154

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Spurs win (50.4%)

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Spurs are 43-34-4 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Timberwolves are 38-44-0 this year.

Spurs games have gone over the total 36 times this season.

Timberwolves games this season have gone over the total in 37 of 82 opportunities (45.1%).

San Antonio has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 19 times in 40 games at home, and it has covered 24 times in 42 games when playing on the road.

In terms of point totals, the Spurs hit the over more often when playing at home, as they've eclipsed the total 18 times in 40 opportunities this season (45%). In road games, they have hit the over 18 times in 42 opportunities (42.9%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Minnesota has a lower winning percentage at home (.439, 18-23-0 record) than on the road (.488, 20-21-0).

Timberwolves games have finished above the over/under 34.1% of the time at home (14 of 41), and 56.1% of the time away (23 of 41).

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama averages 25 points, 11.5 boards and 3.1 assists.

De'Aaron Fox's numbers on the season are 18.6 points, 3.8 boards and 6.2 assists per contest, shooting 48.6% from the field and 33.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 made treys.

Stephon Castle's numbers on the season are 16.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game, shooting 47.1% from the field and 33.2% from downtown, with an average of 1.2 made 3-pointers.

Keldon Johnson's numbers on the season are 13.2 points, 5.4 boards and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 51.9% from the floor and 36.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 made 3-pointers.

Julian Champagnie is averaging 11.1 points, 5.8 boards and 1.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Timberwolves Leaders

Julius Randle's numbers on the season are 21.1 points, 6.7 boards and 5 assists per contest. He is also sinking 48.1% of his shots from the floor and 31.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 triples.

The Timberwolves are getting 28.8 points, 5 boards and 3.7 assists per game from Anthony Edwards.

Rudy Gobert averages 10.9 points, 11.5 boards and 1.7 assists. He is making 68.2% of his shots from the floor (first in NBA).

Naz Reid's numbers on the season are 13.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He is draining 45.6% of his shots from the floor and 36.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.1 triples.

The Timberwolves are receiving 14.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Jaden McDaniels.

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