First Round Leader Odds at a Glance

Scottie Scheffler +1800

Rory McIlroy +2000

Bryson DeChambeau +3300

Brooks Koepka +4000

The 2026 PGA Championship tees it up at Aronimink Golf Club starting on Thursday, May 14.

What does the first-round leader market look like?

Here are the PGA Championship first round leader odds for every golfer in the field, per the golf odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

First Round Leader Odds: PGA Championship

Golfer Odds Scottie Scheffler +1800 Rory McIlroy +2000 Jon Rahm +2500 Cameron Young +2500 Xander Schauffele +2700 Ludvig Åberg +3000 Bryson DeChambeau +3300 View Full Table ChevronDown

First Round Leader Picks, Best Bets

Here is our article on the best PGA Championship first round leader picks.

Check out our PGA Championship best bets.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.