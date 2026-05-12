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Golf

PGA Championship First Round Leader Odds for Every Golfer

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

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PGA Championship First Round Leader Odds for Every Golfer

First Round Leader Odds at a Glance

  • Scottie Scheffler +1800
  • Rory McIlroy +2000
  • Bryson DeChambeau +3300
  • Brooks Koepka +4000

The 2026 PGA Championship tees it up at Aronimink Golf Club starting on Thursday, May 14.

What does the first-round leader market look like?

Here are the PGA Championship first round leader odds for every golfer in the field, per the golf odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

First Round Leader Odds: PGA Championship

Golfer
Odds
Scottie Scheffler+1800
Rory McIlroy+2000
Jon Rahm+2500
Cameron Young+2500
Xander Schauffele+2700
Ludvig Åberg+3000
Bryson DeChambeau+3300

First Round Leader Picks, Best Bets

Here is our article on the best PGA Championship first round leader picks.

Check out our PGA Championship best bets.

Get TWO 30% Profit Boost Tokens to use on “Top X Finish (incl. ties)” wagers for the 2026 PGA Championship Golf Tournament! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more golf betting opportunities? Check out all the golf odds and markets at FanDuel Sportsbook.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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