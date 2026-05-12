PGA Championship DFS Picks: Golf DFS Sleepers, Values and Best Plays for FanDuel

PGA Championship DFS Picks Quick Hits

Studs: Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young

Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young Midrange: Ludvig Åberg , Tommy Fleetwood, Russell Henley

Ludvig Åberg Tommy Fleetwood, Russell Henley Values: Aaron Rai, Rickie Fowler

The majors are some of the most fun golf DFS events of the year, and we've got our second 2026 major this week as the PGA Championship tees it up at Aronimink Golf Club.

Which players should you build around this week on FanDuel PGA DFS?

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Golf DFS: PGA Championship DFS Picks, Sleepers, Values

Elite Tier

Scottie Scheffler ($14,000)

Per usual, the world No. 1 is a pristine play -- the only issue is salary as he's got a salary that is $1,200 more than anyone else. Scheffler has finished in the top seven in six consecutive major championships, has made 23 cuts in 26 major starts, and paces this entire field in true strokes gained tee-to-green — the metric that matters most at Aronimink. Three straight runner-up finishes coming into the week suggest his game is sharp and fully rounded even without a win in 2026, and a Donald Ross layout that rewards ball-striking precision over brute length is a near-perfect fit for his metronomic tee-to-green game.

Cameron Young ($11,600)

Young enters Aronimink as maybe the hottest player in the field, having won twice in 2026 while also posting a T3 at the Masters and a T10 at last week's Truist Championship. He ranks second in Strokes Gained: Total on the full season, trails only Scheffler in tee-to-green over his past seven events, and sits second in bogey avoidance — a crucial stat at any major. Young is proving that he's deserving of being salaried up with the elites. My only worry with him this week is that he may be pretty popular given how well he's been playing.

Midrange Plays

Matthew Fitzpatrick ($11,000)

I'm leaning toward a balanced build this week as there are so many midrange plays I like -- as you'll see. Fitzpatrick can rival Young for the title of most in-form golfer — three wins in 2026, including back-to-back victories in April. A U.S. Open title on his résumé that proves he can win major championships on demanding, precision-first courses. He cooled off at last week's Truist (T52), but one down week doesn't change things much in my eyes. Aronimink's second-shot emphasis plays directly to his elite iron game.

Ludvig Åberg ($10,900)

Åberg has been one of the most consistent ball-strikers in the world for most of his career. He's rolling right now, posting top-eight finishes in five of his last six starts while ranking top-11 in this field in strokes gained off the tee, approach, and around the green. Åberg can be a core anchor — he offers a close to Scheffler-like statistical floor at a salary that allows you to diversify across the rest of the lineup.

Tommy Fleetwood ($10,800)

Fleetwood is one of my favorite PGA Championship betting picks this week, and his Aronimink history alone demands attention — he is tied for the course record, a 62, from the 2018 BMW Championship. Coming off a T5 at last week's Truist Championship, his fifth top-10 of the season, Fleetwood's ball-striking is on point. At 7,394 yards, distance won't be the differentiator this week, which removes the one theoretical weakness in his game and levels the playing field between the Englishman and the bigger hitters.

Si Woo Kim ($10,400)

Kim is one of the most quietly dangerous plays on the slate given his history with Donald Ross designs — he has a win and a playoff loss at Sedgefield Country Club (another Ross course) and a T3 at Detroit Golf Club, which is also a Ross design. That's not a coincidence; the precise, angular iron play and deft touch around contoured greens that define his game are exactly what Ross tracks reward. He backed that up with a T4 in Miami earlier this season, and his strokes gained numbers in approach have been pointing upward of late. I like the idea of pairing Kim or this next guy with one of Fleetwood/Fitz/Åberg and building from there.

Russell Henley ($10,300)

Henley ranks third in the field in true strokes gained tee-to-green and fourth in driving accuracy across his last 18 events, while also sitting third in bogey avoidance and 11th in par-4 scoring average in 2026. That profile is purpose-built for Aronimink, a course where Henley's lack of length off the tee isn't as big of an issue as it is at most places. He's been knocking on the door at majors and arrives with three consecutive top-10 finishes in major championships, including a T3 at the Masters in April. There's a lot to like at this salary.

Value Plays

Rickie Fowler ($9,400)

Fowler is a pure form play. He enters the week off three consecutive top-10 finishes, including a runner-up at the Truist Championship last week, and the irons and putter are both firing in a way that hasn't been seen from him in years. While Fowler's recent form will likely boost his popularity somewhat, I don't think it'll get too crazy. He checks a lot of boxes as a salary-saver.

Alex Fitzpatrick ($8,300)

The younger Fitzpatrick brother coming into this week fresh off one of the more remarkable stretches of golf you'll see from a player still finding his footing on Tour. In his last six starts, he has posted finishes of T9, T1, T1, T6, and T14 — that may be more than just a heater; it might be a sustained breakout from a player whose tee-to-green game looks elite. He provides valuable salary relief and lineup flexibility. But word of warning: he might be a chalk value play given his scorching form.

Aaron Rai ($8,000)

Rai is one of my favorite value plays and is someone I want to be overweight on this week. At his peak — and that peak wasn't long ago — he led the entire PGA Tour in driving accuracy and ranked seventh in SG: Approach and ninth in greens in regulation, a statistical profile that maps almost perfectly onto what Aronimink rewards. A Donald Ross layout with 176 bunkers, thick fescue rough, and approach shots demanding pinpoint accuracy from the 150-200 yard range is precisely the type of track where Rai can cook. He also has a T-12 at the 2023 PGA Championship, showing he can handle the major stage. He's been inconsistent in 2026, which is why the salary is where it is, but in a week where the course favors accuracy over power, Rai can deliver. Plus, his $8,000 salary gives you a lot of options with the rest of your lineup.

Check out our PGA Championship best bets.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.