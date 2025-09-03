Penn State vs Florida International Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 2 2025

The Saturday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Florida International Panthers.

Penn State vs Florida International Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Penn State: (N/A) | Florida International: (N/A)

Penn State: (N/A) | Florida International: (N/A) Spread: Penn State: -41.5 (-118) | Florida International: +41.5 (-104)

Penn State: -41.5 (-118) | Florida International: +41.5 (-104) Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Penn State vs Florida International Betting Trends

Penn State is winless against the spread this year.

Penn State has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 41.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Every Penn State game has gone over the point total this year.

Florida International is unbeaten against the spread this year.

Florida International and its opponent have yet to go over the total this season.

Penn State vs Florida International Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nittany Lions win (98.7%)

Penn State vs Florida International Point Spread

Florida International is a 41.5-point underdog against Penn State. Florida International is -104 to cover the spread, and Penn State is -118.

Penn State vs Florida International Over/Under

A combined point total of 54.5 has been set for Penn State-Florida International on Sept. 6, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Penn State vs. Florida International Points Insights

The Nittany Lions' average implied point total last season was 14.9 fewer points than their implied total in Saturday's game (33.1 implied points on average compared to 48 implied points in this game).

The 29.6-point average implied total last season for the Panthers is 22.6 more points than the team's 7-point implied total in this matchup.

Penn State vs. Florida International Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 6, 2025

Saturday, September 6, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: BTN

BTN Location: University Park, Pennsylvania

University Park, Pennsylvania Stadium: West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium

