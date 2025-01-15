Pelicans vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 15

Pelicans vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 15, 2025

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: Gulf Coast Sports and KFAA

The Dallas Mavericks (22-18) are only 2-point favorites as they look to end a four-game road losing streak when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans (9-32) on Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at Smoothie King Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on Gulf Coast Sports and KFAA. The point total is set at 226 for the matchup.

Pelicans vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Mavericks -2 226 -130 +110

Pelicans vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mavericks win (64.1%)

Pelicans vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Mavericks are 20-20-0 against the spread this season.

The Pelicans are 17-24-0 against the spread this season.

Mavericks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 19 times out of 41 chances this season.

Pelicans games this season have hit the over 22 times in 41 opportunities (53.7%).

Dallas sports an identical winning percentage against the spread in home games (.500) as it does on the road.

The Mavericks have eclipsed the over/under in seven of 20 home games (35%). They've fared better in away games, topping the total in 12 of 20 matchups (60%).

New Orleans' winning percentage against the spread at home is .476 (10-11-0). Away, it is .350 (7-13-0).

In terms of the over/under, Pelicans games have gone over more often at home (12 of 21, 57.1%) than on the road (10 of 20, 50%).

Mavericks Leaders

Kyrie Irving is averaging 23.9 points, 4.5 boards and 4.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Luka Doncic averages 28.1 points, 8.3 boards and 7.8 assists.

P.J. Washington's numbers on the season are 13 points, 7.6 boards and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 42.7% from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 made treys.

Daniel Gafford is averaging 11.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

Dereck Lively is averaging 9.1 points, 2.6 assists and 7.8 rebounds.

Pelicans Leaders

Yves Missi averages 9 points for the Pelicans, plus 8.2 boards and 1.5 assists.

The Pelicans receive 21.9 points per game from CJ McCollum, plus 3.6 boards and 3.9 assists.

Dejounte Murray's numbers on the season are 16.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 7.6 assists per contest. He is draining 38.6% of his shots from the floor and 29.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 triples.

The Pelicans get 21.5 points per game from Trey Murphy III, plus 4.8 boards and 2.8 assists.

The Pelicans get 22.2 points per game from Brandon Ingram, plus 5.6 boards and 5.2 assists.

