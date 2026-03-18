Pelicans vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 18

Pelicans vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 18, 2026

Wednesday, March 18, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, and FDSSC

The New Orleans Pelicans (23-46) are just 1.5-point favorites as they look to build on a five-game home win streak when they take on the Los Angeles Clippers (34-34) on Wednesday, March 18, 2026 at Smoothie King Center. The contest airs at 8 p.m. ET on Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, and FDSSC. The over/under for the matchup is set at 231.5.

Pelicans vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pelicans -1.5 231.5 -120 +102

Pelicans vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Clippers win (63.7%)

Pelicans vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Pelicans have put together a record of 39-28-1 against the spread this season.

The Clippers are 37-31-0 against the spread this season.

Games involving the Pelicans have hit the over 35 times out of 68 chances this season.

The Clippers have eclipsed the over/under 55.9% of the time this year (38 of 68 games with a set point total).

New Orleans has done a better job covering the spread in home games (22-13-0) than it has in road tilts (17-15-1).

The Pelicans have exceeded the total in 19 of 35 home games (54.3%), compared to 16 of 34 road games (47.1%).

Los Angeles' winning percentage against the spread at home is .529 (18-16-0). On the road, it is .559 (19-15-0).

Both at home (19 of 34) and on the road (19 of 34), the Clippers' games have finished over (in terms of the over/under) 55.9% of the time.

Pelicans Leaders

Trey Murphy III is averaging 21.9 points, 5.7 boards and 3.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals (ninth in NBA) and 0.3 blocked shots.

Derik Queen is averaging 11.5 points, 3.8 assists and 7 boards.

Saddiq Bey is averaging 17.2 points, 2.5 assists and 5.7 rebounds.

Zion Williamson is averaging 21.5 points, 3.3 assists and 5.8 rebounds.

Jeremiah Fears averages 13.1 points, 3.7 boards and 3.2 assists, shooting 42.6% from the floor and 33.9% from downtown, with 1.2 made treys per game.

Clippers Leaders

Kawhi Leonard's numbers on the season are 28.3 points, 6.3 boards and 3.7 assists per contest. He is also draining 50.1% of his shots from the field and 37.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.6 triples.

Per game, Kris Dunn provides the Clippers 7.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He also averages 1.6 steals (seventh in NBA) and 0.1 blocks.

The Clippers are getting 13.7 points, 5.2 boards and 1 assists per game from John Collins.

The Clippers receive 18.4 points per game from Darius Garland, plus 2.4 boards and 6.8 assists.

The Clippers are getting 7.6 points, 3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Brook Lopez.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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