Pelicans vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 11

Pelicans vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Tuesday, March 11, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: Gulf Coast Sports and KTLA

The Los Angeles Clippers (35-29) are 6.5-point favorites as they attempt to end a three-game road slide when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (17-48) on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 at Smoothie King Center. The contest airs at 8 p.m. ET on Gulf Coast Sports and KTLA. The matchup has an over/under of 221.5.

Pelicans vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -6.5 221.5 -250 +205

Pelicans vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Clippers win (67.4%)

Pelicans vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Clippers are 33-30-1 against the spread this season.

The Pelicans have played 65 games, with 26 wins against the spread.

This season, Clippers games have hit the over 28 times out of 65 chances.

The Pelicans have gone over the point total 56.9% of the time this season (37 of 65 games with a set point total).

Los Angeles has done a better job covering the spread at home (22-10-0) than it has in road affairs (11-20-1).

In terms of point totals, the Clippers hit the over more consistently when playing at home, as they've eclipsed the total 15 times in 32 opportunities this season (46.9%). On the road, they have hit the over 13 times in 32 opportunities (40.6%).

Against the spread, New Orleans has performed better at home (17-14-1) than away (9-24-0).

In terms of the over/under, Pelicans games have finished over less frequently at home (18 of 32, 56.2%) than away (19 of 33, 57.6%).

Clippers Leaders

James Harden is averaging 22.2 points, 8.6 assists and 5.8 boards.

Ivica Zubac averages 16 points, 12.5 boards and 2.5 assists, shooting 61.7% from the field (sixth in league).

Derrick Jones Jr. is averaging 10.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Kris Dunn is averaging 6.1 points, 3.1 assists and 3.5 rebounds.

Amir Coffey is averaging 10.1 points, 1.1 assists and 2.4 rebounds.

Pelicans Leaders

Per game, Trey Murphy III provides the Pelicans 21.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Yves Missi averages 8.8 points, 8 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He is also making 54.4% of his shots from the field.

The Pelicans are receiving 17.5 points, 6.5 boards and 7.4 assists per game from Dejounte Murray.

The Pelicans get 9.7 points per game from Jose Alvarado, plus 2.4 boards and 4.6 assists.

Per game, Jordan Hawkins gets the Pelicans 10.9 points, 2.7 boards and 1.1 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.

