Patrick Mahomes Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Bills

In Week 9 (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET), QB Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will meet the Buffalo Bills, who have the second-ranked pass defense in the NFL (161.9 yards conceded per game).

Patrick Mahomes Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 20.2

20.2 Projected Passing Yards: 245.54

245.54 Projected Passing TDs: 1.98

1.98 Projected Rushing Yards: 25.38

25.38 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.25

Projections provided by numberFire

Mahomes Fantasy Performance

With 196 fantasy points this season (24.5 per game), Mahomes is the No. 1 player in fantasy football right now.

Over his last three games, Mahomes has generated 80.7 fantasy points (26.9 per game), as he's compiled 842 yards on 73-of-99 passing with nine touchdowns and two picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 90 rushing yards on 18 carries with one TD.

Mahomes has connected on 127-of-177 throws for 1,430 yards, with 14 touchdowns and three interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 134.7 total fantasy points (26.9 per game). With his legs, he's added 155 rushing yards on 28 attempts with two TDs.

The peak of Mahomes' fantasy season so far was Week 6 against the Detroit Lions, when he caught zero balls on targets for zero yards, good for 31.5 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Patrick Mahomes delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the season (13.2 points) in Week 3 against the New York Giants, throwing for 224 yards and one touchdown with zero picks.

Bills Defensive Performance

Buffalo has not let a player record over 300 yards passing against them in a game yet this year.

The Bills have allowed five players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of two players have thrown for two or more touchdowns against Buffalo this season.

The Bills have not allowed someone to throw more than two TDs against them in a game this year.

A total of three players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Buffalo this season.

A total of Seven players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Bills this season.

Buffalo has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

The Bills have allowed two players to put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of eight players have run for at least one touchdown against Buffalo this season.

The Bills have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to two players this year.

