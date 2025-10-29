Mavericks vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 29

Mavericks vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Wednesday, October 29, 2025 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: FDSIN and KFAA

The Indiana Pacers (0-3) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (1-3) on Wednesday, October 29, 2025 at American Airlines Center as 8-point underdogs. The contest airs at 8:30 p.m. ET on FDSIN and KFAA. The point total is set at 226.5 in the matchup.

Mavericks vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Mavericks -8 226.5 -290 +235

Mavericks vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pacers win (51%)

Mavericks vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Mavericks compiled a 38-42-2 ATS record last year.

The Pacers had an ATS record of 3-3 as underdogs of 8 points or greater last season.

Mavericks games hit the over 46 out of 82 times last season.

Out of 82 Pacers games last season, 44 hit the over.

Against the spread last season, Dallas played better when playing at home, covering 19 times in 40 home games, and 19 times in 42 road games.

Indiana's winning percentage against the spread at home last year was .463 (19-21-1). On the road, it was .439 (18-22-1).

Mavericks Leaders

Anthony Davis' numbers last season were 24.7 points, 11.6 boards and 3.5 assists per contest. He also drained 51.6% of his shots from the field.

Kyrie Irving's numbers last season were 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. He sank 47.3% of his shots from the field and 40.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.9 treys.

P.J. Washington Jr.'s stats last season included 14.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He sank 45.3% of his shots from the floor and 38.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.6 treys.

Naji Marshall recorded 13.2 points, 4.8 boards and 3 assists per game, plus 1 steal and 0.2 blocks.

Klay Thompson's numbers last season were 14 points, 3.4 boards and 2 assists per contest. He drained 41.2% of his shots from the field and 39.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3 treys.

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton posted 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 9.2 assists last year. At the other end, he put up 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Pascal Siakam posted 20.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists last season. Defensively, he delivered 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Bennedict Mathurin posted 16.1 points last season, plus 1.9 assists and 5.3 boards.

T.J. McConnell put up 9.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists. Defensively, he posted 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Obi Toppin recorded 10.5 points, 4 boards and 1.6 assists, shooting 52.9% from the field and 36.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

