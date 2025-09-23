Patrick Mahomes Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Ravens

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will take on the 31st-ranked pass defense of the Baltimore Ravens (266 yards conceded per game) in Week 4, at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Mahomes worth considering for his upcoming game against the Ravens? See below, because we can help you make the right decision.

Thinking about playing Mahomes this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Patrick Mahomes Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 17.9

17.9 Projected Passing Yards: 246.10

246.10 Projected Passing TDs: 1.56

1.56 Projected Rushing Yards: 23.41

23.41 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.20

Projections provided by numberFire

Mahomes Fantasy Performance

With 61.3 fantasy points this season (20.4 per game), Mahomes is the sixth-ranked player at the QB position. He ranks seventh among all players.

Last week against the New York Giants, Mahomes posted 13.2 fantasy points, amassing 224 passing yards with one touchdown and zero picks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Ravens Defensive Performance

One player has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Baltimore this season.

The Ravens have allowed four players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of one player has thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Baltimore this season.

No opposing QB has thrown for three or more TDs in a game against the Ravens this year.

Baltimore has allowed one player to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of Five players have caught a touchdown pass against the Ravens this season.

Baltimore has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

The Ravens have allowed one player to rack up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of four players have rushed for at least one TD versus Baltimore this year.

The Ravens have allowed three players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

Want more data and analysis on Patrick Mahomes? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.