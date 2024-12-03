Patrick Mahomes Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Chargers

In Week 14 (Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will play the Los Angeles Chargers, who have the 10th-ranked passing defense in the league (206.4 yards allowed per game).

Considering Mahomes for your DFS lineup, with his next game versus the Chargers? We've got stats and info for you below.

Mahomes vs. Chargers Game Info

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers Game Day: December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 16.3

16.3 Projected Passing Yards: 226.03

226.03 Projected Passing TDs: 1.46

1.46 Projected Rushing Yards: 21.19

21.19 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.17

Projections provided by numberFire

Mahomes Fantasy Performance

With 202.3 fantasy points in 2024 (16.9 per game), Mahomes is the 10th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 12th overall.

Through his last three games, Mahomes has completed 76-of-116 passes for 771 yards, with seven passing touchdowns and two interceptions, resulting in 61.2 total fantasy points (20.4 per game). With his legs, he's added 64 rushing yards on seven attempts.

Mahomes has tallied 102.2 fantasy points (20.4 per game) in his last five games, as he's racked up 1,328 yards on 138-of-202 passing, with 11 touchdowns and two picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 92 rushing yards on 12 carries.

The high point of Mahomes' fantasy season so far was Week 12 against the Carolina Panthers, when he completed 73.0% of his passes for 269 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions on his way to 28.8 fantasy points. He also had 60 rushing yards on five attempts (12.0 YPC) on the ground.

From a fantasy standpoint, Patrick Mahomes delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the campaign (12.1 points) in Week 7 against the San Francisco 49ers, passing for 154 yards and zero touchdowns with two picks.

Chargers Defensive Performance

One player has recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Los Angeles this year.

A total of Nine players have thrown for at least one TD against the Chargers this season.

A total of four players have thrown for two or more TDs against Los Angeles this year.

The Chargers have given up at least three passing touchdowns to one opposing QB this season.

A total of two players have recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Los Angeles this season.

The Chargers have given up a TD catch by 12 players this season.

A total of two players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass against Los Angeles this year.

The Chargers have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to three players this season.

A total of six players have run for at least one TD versus Los Angeles this year.

The Chargers have not allowed more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this year.

