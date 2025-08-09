Patrick Mahomes 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Patrick Mahomes posted 281.9 fantasy points last year, 12th among all NFL quarterbacks. The Kansas City Chiefs QB is currently the sixth-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) heading into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him below.

Patrick Mahomes Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Mahomes' fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 281.9 15 12 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 306.3 4 4

Patrick Mahomes 2024 Game-by-Game

Mahomes picked up 28.8 fantasy points -- 27-of-37 (73%), 269 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs; 5 carries, 60 yards -- in Week 12 versus the Carolina Panthers, his best game of the season. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 Ravens 14.1 20-for-28 291 1 1 0 Week 2 Bengals 12.9 18-for-25 151 2 2 0 Week 3 @Falcons 16.4 26-for-39 217 2 1 0 Week 4 @Chargers 13.0 19-for-29 245 1 1 0 Week 5 Saints 13.4 28-for-39 331 0 1 0 Week 7 @49ers 12.1 16-for-27 154 0 2 1 Week 8 @Raiders 18.2 27-for-38 262 2 1 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs Receiving Corps

Mahomes threw for 3,928 yards last season (245.5 per game) while completing 67.5% of his passes (392-of-581), with 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Below is a glance at how a few of Mahomes' potential receivers for the upcoming season performed in 2024:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Travis Kelce 133 97 823 3 25 Xavier Worthy 98 59 638 6 17 Noah Gray 49 40 437 5 8

