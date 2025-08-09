FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Patrick Mahomes 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Patrick Mahomes 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Patrick Mahomes posted 281.9 fantasy points last year, 12th among all NFL quarterbacks. The Kansas City Chiefs QB is currently the sixth-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) heading into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him below.

Patrick Mahomes Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Mahomes' fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points281.91512
2025 Projected Fantasy Points306.344

Patrick Mahomes 2024 Game-by-Game

Mahomes picked up 28.8 fantasy points -- 27-of-37 (73%), 269 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs; 5 carries, 60 yards -- in Week 12 versus the Carolina Panthers, his best game of the season. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
Week 1Ravens14.120-for-28291110
Week 2Bengals12.918-for-25151220
Week 3@Falcons16.426-for-39217210
Week 4@Chargers13.019-for-29245110
Week 5Saints13.428-for-39331010
Week 7@49ers12.116-for-27154021
Week 8@Raiders18.227-for-38262210

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs Receiving Corps

Mahomes threw for 3,928 yards last season (245.5 per game) while completing 67.5% of his passes (392-of-581), with 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Below is a glance at how a few of Mahomes' potential receivers for the upcoming season performed in 2024:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Travis Kelce13397823325
Xavier Worthy9859638617
Noah Gray494043758

Want more data and analysis on Patrick Mahomes? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

