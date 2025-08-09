Patrick Mahomes 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Patrick Mahomes posted 281.9 fantasy points last year, 12th among all NFL quarterbacks. The Kansas City Chiefs QB is currently the sixth-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) heading into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him below.
Patrick Mahomes Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Mahomes' fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|281.9
|15
|12
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|306.3
|4
|4
Patrick Mahomes 2024 Game-by-Game
Mahomes picked up 28.8 fantasy points -- 27-of-37 (73%), 269 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs; 5 carries, 60 yards -- in Week 12 versus the Carolina Panthers, his best game of the season. See the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Ravens
|14.1
|20-for-28
|291
|1
|1
|0
|Week 2
|Bengals
|12.9
|18-for-25
|151
|2
|2
|0
|Week 3
|@Falcons
|16.4
|26-for-39
|217
|2
|1
|0
|Week 4
|@Chargers
|13.0
|19-for-29
|245
|1
|1
|0
|Week 5
|Saints
|13.4
|28-for-39
|331
|0
|1
|0
|Week 7
|@49ers
|12.1
|16-for-27
|154
|0
|2
|1
|Week 8
|@Raiders
|18.2
|27-for-38
|262
|2
|1
|0
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs Receiving Corps
Mahomes threw for 3,928 yards last season (245.5 per game) while completing 67.5% of his passes (392-of-581), with 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Below is a glance at how a few of Mahomes' potential receivers for the upcoming season performed in 2024:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Travis Kelce
|133
|97
|823
|3
|25
|Xavier Worthy
|98
|59
|638
|6
|17
|Noah Gray
|49
|40
|437
|5
|8
Want more data and analysis on Patrick Mahomes? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.